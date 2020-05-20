Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that initial reports "seem pretty good" regarding numerous retail businesses reopening their doors to in-person services for the first time in nearly two months.
"People are really working, and really trying hard, and being really thoughtful about how they do it," he said. "We're going to want to see at least two weeks of data ... but we are certainly going to be open to increasing capacity (in stores)."
On March 22, Beshear ordered all non-essential retailers to close to in-person services in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Under Beshear's Healthy at Work reopening guidance, on Wednesday retailers were allowed to resume in-person services at 33 percent of the maximum legal capacity if people can maintain "6 feet of space between each other." If unable to do so, businesses are required to reduce the amount of people to "the greatest number that permits proper social distancing."
Also during Beshear’s daily briefing in Frankfort on Wednesday, he confirmed 166 new virus cases statewide, 108 of which are probable, bringing the state total to 8,167. He also reported 10 additional virus-related deaths, increasing the statewide death toll to 376.
Of the 8,167 cases, at least 2,919 have recovered, 474 are currently hospitalized and 98 are in intensive care.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, showed 1,383 cases in its 10-county region. The 1,383 cases include 863 in Warren, 217 in Butler, 101 in Logan, 51 in Edmonson, 43 in both Allen and Simpson, 38 in Barren, 18 in Hart, six in Monroe and three in Metcalfe.
The Barren River District Health Department did not provide a case update Wednesday due to a data system update, according to an email Wednesday afternoon from spokeswoman Ashli McCarty.
The latest district update provided in a news release Tuesday announced 1,260 total cases: 818 in Warren, 208 in Butler, 48 in Edmonson, 98 in Logan, 36 in Simpson, 29 in Barren, 20 in Hart and three in Metcalfe. Of those, 464 people have reportedly recovered. The department also reported 23 deaths, including nine in Edmonson, six in Butler, three in both Warren and Logan and two in Simpson.
There are at least 43 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the latest update Monday from the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
- This story will be updated.
