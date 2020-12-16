Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 2,898 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths but called the arrival of the first vaccines the “beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis.”
All 11 health care facilities in Kentucky that were selected to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which the drugmaker said is 95% effective against COVID-19 with no serious side effects, have said they’ve received the initial doses.
“We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone,” Beshear said in a news release.
He did not hold his regular live briefing in Frankfort.
“Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds and practice proper handwashing,” Beshear said.
The positivity rate was slightly up at 8.57% Wednesday. Kentucky has had a total of 2,262 virus-related deaths to COVID-19, and there are currently 1,793 people hospitalized with the disease. Of that number, 460 people are being treated in intensive care units and 239 need ventilators to breathe.
In Paducah on Wednesday, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital accepted its first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine. At health care facilities statewide, including Med Center Health, front-line health care personnel and long-term care residents and staff are getting top priority for vaccination.
“A corner has been turned as we begin vaccinating our heroes who’ve been battling on the front lines of this virus,” Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, said in the release. “While it has been a long year, today is a day for celebration. We’re honored to be delivering the first COVID-19 vaccinations in western Kentucky and to play a role in this historic moment of going on offense against coronavirus.”
The Medical Center at Bowling Green, which was one of three hospitals to receive the first vaccine doses shipped to Kentucky, plans to administer all of its 975 doses by Sunday.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department announced Wednesday a total of 16,679 cases since the pandemic started, 13,795 of which have recovered. The department’s eight-county district has had 196 deaths from COVID-19.
The breakdown of recovered/deaths/total cases by county is Barren: 2,058, 30, 2,361; Butler: 583, 16, 719; Edmonson: 421, 13, 506; Hart: 948, 8, 1,146; Logan: 1,243, 37, 1,505; Metcalfe: 415, 5, 529; Simpson: 760, 9, 1,022; and Warren: 7,367, 78, 8,891.
In Allen County, the health department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19.
Allen County has had a total of 944 cases reported in the pandemic. Currently, 816 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with 111 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized. The virus has killed a total of 17 people in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.