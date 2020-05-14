Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the state travel ban will expire May 22, and that gatherings of 10 people or less may also resume that same day.
"We realize that people are making plans for Memorial Day, and I trust that we can do this right, and we can do this safely," he said during his daily briefing in Frankfort.
Mass gatherings of 10 or more people were prohibited by the state March 19 and had previously been set to recommence May 25.
The travel ban was put in place March 30 to restrict out-of-state travel except for work, groceries, caring for loved ones, health care reasons and when required by a court order. The order did not have an expiration date.
Asked about the reasoning behind the decision, Beshear said he’s “gotta live in the real world” knowing that Memorial Day is three days away from May 22. He added that he is not seeing “the same type of exodus” on virus hot spots in other states as he was before.
Meanwhile, Beshear also confirmed 199 new coronavirus cases statewide, 32 of which are probable, bringing the total to 7,225. Of those, 2,712 have reportedly recovered and 385 are hospitalized, 220 of whom are in intensive care.
The state’s death toll rose to 328 with two newly confirmed virus-related deaths.
He also said the commonwealth now has the capacity to test more than the White House suggestion of two percent of the state’s 4.4 million population. At least 121,246 people have reportedly been tested to date.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, showed 1,185 confirmed cases Thursday in BRADD’s 10-county region. Those cases include 730 in Warren, 205 in Butler, 77 in Logan, 46 in Edmonson, 35 in Simpson, 34 in Barren, 33 in Allen, 16 in Hart, six in Monroe and three in Metcalfe.
The Barren River District Health Department announced 1,071 total cases in its eight-county area in a news release Thursday. The 1,071 cases include 677 in Warren, 191 in Butler, 46 in Edmonson, 75 in Logan, 33 in Simpson, 27 in Barren, 19 in Hart and three in Metcalfe. Of the 1,071 cases, 375 have reportedly recovered. The department has reported 20 deaths to date, including six in Butler, eight in Edmonson and two apiece in Warren, Simpson and Logan.
There are at least 39 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Totals often differ between the state data and local health departments because of different reporting methods.
During the governor’s news conference, he was asked about any concern regarding people not returning to work because they are receiving more income on unemployment than they would at their job.
“The extra unemployment during COVID-19 is something that we all should support ... (because) people are struggling just to get by,” he said. “I don’t think we are gonna see this as an issue. I think there’s certainly going to be a lot of people out there that can fill those jobs.”
Kentuckians who qualify for unemployment can currently receive up to $552 per week from the state, and an additional $600 weekly payment from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Lt. Gov. Jacequline Coleman also discussed $43.7 million in CARES Act funds awarded to the state Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. She said the money will all go toward education, including $30 million to K-12 technology assistance and programs, and the rest will be distributed by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
“There are over 500,000 students across Kentucky whom rely on the free/reduced lunch programs offered by their schools. That need is only aggravated by COVID-19. This funding helps ensure those students will not go hungry,” said Coleman, who previously served as an assistant principal.
Bowling Green has also received an additional $98,376 in CARES Act funding, according to a news release Thursday from Senator Mitch McConnell. The city has reportedly been given over $14.4 million in relief funding to date.
“The Senate took bold action to support communities battling the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud Bowling Green is receiving this vital assistance,” McConnell said in a statement.
“These federal resources can help Kentuckians on the frontlines protect themselves while keeping families and communities safe."
