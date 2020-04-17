The benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic are “pretty much the same” as those released by the White House, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
“The benchmarks are being driven by public health," Beshear said Friday during his daily briefing in Frankfort. "We are all on the same page about what keeps people safe.”
President Donald Trump outlined Thursday his administration's “Opening America Again” plan, Phase I of which would allow certain places – including restaurants, houses of worship and sports venues – to operate with social distancing rules.
On Friday, Beshear and state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack commented on the federally recommended prerequisites for each state, including a 14-day decrease of coronavirus cases, the ability to operate within normal health care capacity, robust testing for health care workers, significant public testing and tracing and sufficient personal protective equipment.
Stack said the 14-day case decrease is “a long enough duration to feel confident that it’s not a just day-to-day variation, but a real trend.”
Moreover, he agreed with the need for expanded testing for health care workers and the public, but said it would require a state to “test at a scale that no state is testing right now.”
“If we just tested 0.1 percent of Kentucky’s population, we’d have to do 13,500 tests a day, and we’ve only done 30,000 or so tests already," Stack said. "So just to put that in context, we would exceed in three days, the total tests we’ve done over the last 6 weeks.”
As of Friday, 30,596 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Kentucky, according to the kycovid19.ky.gov website.
Beshear added that businesses will have to “be ready, every day, to provide temperature checks to your workers,” and that it is not up to the public health department to do so.
Shortly after Beshear’s news conference, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in Washington, D.C., that “our best scientists and health experts assess that states today have enough tests to implement the criteria of Phase I if they choose to do so."
Regarding PPE supplies statewide, Stack said hospitals have to keep a three-to-seven-day “on hand” inventory, and he anticipates there will be a need for separate supply in case of a surge in patients.
“Hospitals and clinics and doctors (will) have to be able to procure their own materials without having state and federal government be the intermediary who makes that possible,” Stack said.
Beshear has repeatedly said during news conferences that the federal government is either buying or diverting Kentucky’s PPE orders, and he said Friday that the ability to produce, manufacture and store PPE in the United States "is an issue of national security.”
"I don't think it was considered that before, but it sure as heck is now,” he said.
He added that at least 100 people would need to be hired to do contact tracing of COVID-19 throughout the entire commonwealth.
Stack noted that since “very few people have (been) exposed to” the virus, and without a vaccine or treatment, easing restrictions will result in an increase in cases.
"When we start lifting restrictions, I want to be very clear: there will be more disease. More people will get infected. That will run the risk of people getting very ill, and some people dying,” he said.
“There’s a counterbalancing need with peoples’ need to go on with life and need to be kept safe.”
Beshear’s benchmark criteria for Kentucky to implement Phase I:
- 14 days where cases are decreasing
- Increased testing capacity and contact tracing
- Personal protective equipment availability
- Ability to protect at-risk populations
- Ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on large gatherings
- Preparedness for possible future spike
- Status of vaccine and treatment
Beshear is also working with seven other governors in a partnership formed this week on how and when to reopen their state economies. The group includes governors from Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
On Friday, Beshear also announced 134 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, bringing the state total to 2,522.
Beshear said Thursday that he thought Friday's positive case update would be "one of the highest" yet due to belated data coming in, but it turned out better than he expected.
"(A) number of the cases that I thought we would see today were second cases of people who were recovering," Beshear said, meaning the people had already tested positive for the virus but took another test once they were recovered to make sure.
In addition, he noted that some cases reported before Friday's update were incorrect because the tested patients live outside Kentucky or the confirmation was a duplicate.
He also announced that the average age of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kentucky is 52 years old.
There have been 137 total deaths in Kentucky as Beshear said eight more people died due to the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
In a news release Friday, the Barren River District Health Department confirmed 22 more cases, increasing the total in its eight-county district to 184. The 184 cases include 82 in Warren County, 59 in Butler County, 19 in Simpson County, eight in Logan County, seven in Edmonson County, seven in Barren County and two in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases.
The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the district remains at five: two in Simpson County and three in Butler County. A second fatality in Simpson and two additional fatalities in Butler County were all reported this week.
In Allen County, the local health department – which is not part of the Barren River district – posted on social media Friday afternoon that there are at least seven confirmed cases.
