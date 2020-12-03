Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,895 new coronavirus cases Thursday and 34 new deaths, making it the second-highest day for new cases and the third-highest day for newly reported virus deaths. The top three highest totals for new deaths were reported on three consecutive days this week.
“We’ve had 118 deaths since Monday alone,” Beshear said. “That’s a lot of families. They’re going to need our help. They need our compassion.”
Total virus-related deaths statewide since the pandemic started topped 2,000 Thursday, and the state’s positivity rate climbed above 10%. The virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is at 5%.
“We’re getting pretty close to qualifying for our own travel advisory. That should tell you where we are and how concerning it is out there,” Beshear said.
“We have the highest number of Kentuckians ever hospitalized (with COVID-19) – 1,810. That is up 42 from yesterday,” he said, noting another 415 are being treated in intensive care units and 240 are on ventilators.
Among the 34 new deaths announced Thursday were three people from Barren County: a 69-year-old man, a 63-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman.
Beshear reported 97 new cases in Warren County.
Four Warren Countians were also included in the newly reported deaths: an 88-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, a 92-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man.
Beshear did offer some good news about how the state’s first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, expected to arrive around Dec. 15, will be distributed.
Two-thirds of the estimated 38,000 vaccine doses the state will receive are reserved for long-term care residents and staff and another third (12,675) of that amount will go to frontline health care workers responding to COVID-19 patients.
The Medical Center at Bowling Green is among the 11 initial sites across the state to receive the vaccine once it’s authorized for emergency use this month. It will receive 975 doses initially, due in part to its ability to store them at a temperature colder than an Antarctic winter: minus 94 degrees.
“This is, in many ways, our test run,” Beshear said, promising additional doses for frontline health care workers. “Remember – even if you’re not a part of this very first shipment – it’s exciting that there is a shipment.”
These doses are only the first of two that health care workers will need to receive in order to be fully vaccinated. The booster shot is being held in reserve by the federal government, Beshear said, until later distribution.
The vaccine has been shown to be 94% effective, Beshear said.
“We are allowing each facility to make their own allocation decisions according to who they believe are tier-one staff,” Beshear said.
In other news, the governor again extended the state’s mask mandate for an additional 30 days.
On Thursday, the Barren River District Health Department announced a new total of 14,344 cases, 11,687 of which have recovered. The department reported 171 deaths to date in its eight-county region.
Case and virus death totals from state and local sources may vary because of different reporting methods.
The breakdown of recovered, deaths and total cases by county is: Barren: 1,784, 21, 2,135; Butler: 515, 16, 625; Edmonson: 340, 13, 417; Hart: 681, 4, 4,940; Logan: 1,103, 35, 1,296; Metcalfe: 330, 3, 427; Simpson: 574, 9, 771; and Warren: 6,360, 70, 7,733.
The Allen County Health Department – which is not affiliated with the Barren River District Health Department – reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Allen County now has had a total of 776 cases reported since the start of the outbreak. Currently, 675 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with 85 active cases in quarantine either at home or hospitalized, the department reported.
Allen County now has reported 16 deaths, up from 15 Wednesday.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
