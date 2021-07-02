Western Kentucky University announced Thursday that Gov. Andy Beshear made two appointments to its governing board.
Beshear named retired Med Center Health administrator Doris C. Thomas and Glasgow physician Dr. Phillip W. Bale as his picks for WKU’s Board of Regents, the university said in a news release.
Thomas, a Smiths Grove native, replaces Frederick Higdon of Lebanon and will serve through June 30, 2027. Continuing his service to the board, Bale will serve through June 30, 2027. He was elected as the board’s chair last month.
“I understand the critical role that WKU plays in our regional success and in the overall betterment of our Commonwealth,” Bale said in the news release. “My only agenda as regent will continue to be a positive force in efforts to promote the mission and values of WKU.”
Thomas said WKU has played a pivotal role in her life.
“In addition to my personal involvement, our children are all graduates of WKU. The knowledge and experience they gained on the Hill were integral to shaping the foundations of their successful careers.”
A WKU alumna, Thomas retired earlier this year from Med Center Health and most recently served as vice president of development and community outreach, the release said. She is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. She has served on a number of WKU boards and committees, including WKU’s Alumni Board of Directors, the President’s Circle Advisory Committee and the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation Board of Directors. Thomas has also served on various community boards, including the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
As a family physician, Bale founded Glasgow Primary Care and is the founder of the Glasgow-Barren County Family Medicine Residency Program in Glasgow. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Kentucky Medical Association and is the medical director of the Glasgow State Nursing Facility and the Hart County Health Care Center Signature Care, the release said.
In addition to serving previous terms on WKU’s Board, Bale has served for 12 years on the Glasgow Independent School District Board of Education – serving as chair for eight years – the Kentucky Museum Board of Directors and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky Board.
WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said of Thomas and Bale, “Their passion for our university and our students is obvious, and they will be valuable members of a group of individuals who are determined to advance the mission of Western Kentucky University.”
The board will next meet Aug. 5 and 6 for its annual retreat and quarterly meeting, the release said.