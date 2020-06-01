Gov. Andy Beshear held two news conferences Monday to address the death Sunday of a business owner during protests in Louisville.
David McAtee was killed late Sunday while local police and Kentucky National Guardsmen were attempting to break up a "large crowd,” according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Officials said at least one gunshot rang out before authorities responded by firing several rounds.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said during a briefing Monday that he has fired Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad, who was set to retire at the end of the month.
Assistant Chief of Police Robert Schroeder has taken over the department and said that the two officers who shot their weapons during the incident are on administrative leave. The officers will reportedly be disciplined for not wearing or activating body cameras during the incident.
On Friday, Beshear deployed more than 300 members of the National Guard to Louisville amid protests over the police-involved deaths of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in March and a man in Minnesota named George Floyd on May 25.
Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police during a no-knock raid. Floyd, also black died when now-former white officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air.
In response, protests have erupted across the globe, and some have resulted in violence, looting and fires. More than one hundred people attended peaceful protests in Bowling Green over the weekend, and local law enforcement and community leaders voiced a message of unity in a press event Saturday morning.
Beshear announced Monday that he asked the Kentucky State Police to conduct an investigation into McAtee's death.
The governor also condemned the officers’ apparent failure to use body cameras.
“It is unacceptable that the officers that responded last night did not have body cameras on (and were not) recording,” he said Monday evening. “This is the entire reason that we have those cameras. Every other officers’ camera should be reviewed, and if they captured any part of the scene, it ought to be released."
He noted that this is at least the second time body cameras were not activated in a deadly shooting, referring to the officers' not wearing cameras when Taylor was shot.
Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, spoke during Beshear’s first news conference Monday morning.
“To know Breonna, she was full of life. She loved life, she respected life,” she said. “This is so much bigger than her, but we can’t get justice with violence, it doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t help her … us … (or) the world we live in. You can’t fight violence with violence. I just demand justice for Breonna.”
Beshear was asked Monday night about the continued National Guard presence in Louisville. He said there will be a “similar presence” to ensure “order” is maintained. He added that they will have “different parameters” and instructions.
"If violence were to break out in a way that nobody intends ... I think it's important that they still have a presence because no one would want that to occur,” he said.
The governor was also asked about protests amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said “I do worry about protests in the middle of this virus, and I think it shows you the depths of peoples’ frustration.”
Beshear did not discuss the coronavirus Monday afternoon but issued an update in a news release from his office. He confirmed 10,046 coronavirus cases statewide, 345 of which are newly confirmed since Saturday, and 193 are considered probable.
Of the 345 new cases, 131 were confirmed Sunday, and 214 were confirmed Monday. At least 3,232 people have recovered, 457 are currently hospitalized and 90 are in intensive care. Eight newly confirmed deaths on Monday, and one probable death, brought the total statewide to 439.
At least 236,416 total people have been tested statewide, which is about 5.3 percent of the state’s 4.4 million population.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, showed 1,720 cases Monday in its 10-county region. Those include 1,038 in Warren, 232 in Butler, 150 in Logan, 93 in Allen, 56 in Edmonson, 54 in Simpson, 47 in Barren, 24 in Hart, 20 in Monroe and six in Metcalfe.
In the eight-county Barren River district, health department officials confirmed 1,600 total cases, including 1,044 in Warren, 221 in Butler, 148 in Logan, 61 in Edmonson, 52 in Simpson, 40 in Barren, 28 in Hart and six in Metcalfe. Of those, 873 people have reportedly recovered.
There are 39 total virus-related deaths in the district, including nine confirmed deaths in Edmonson County, six in Butler, five in Warren, three in both Simpson and Logan and one in Barren.
There are at least 96 coronavirus cases in Allen County, according to the latest update Monday from the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Data often differs between the state and local sources due to different reporting methods.
In a news release on Monday, Med Center Health in Bowling Green confirmed infectious disease specialist Dr. Rebecca Shadowden “remains hospitalized in critical condition on the COVID Unit at UK Healthcare in Lexington.”
Shadowden has been fighting the virus since May 13 and was put on a ventilator Thursday. She then had an “urgent procedure” before being transported to UK Healthcare, according to officials.
