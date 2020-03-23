Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon an increase of 21 positive cases of coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the state's new total to at least 124, including new cases in Allen, Simpson and Warren counties.
A spokeswoman with the Barren River District Health Department confirmed Monday afternoon that the new case brings Warren County's total to 5. The new case is a 26-year-old male, according to BRDHD's Ashli McCarty, but no other details were released due to medical privacy laws.
Beshear also announced Monday afternoon new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allen and Simpson counties, the first confirmed cases in those counties. Statewide, more than 1,800 people have been tested for the virus.
Nationally, more than 500 people have died from the virus.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Monday that Lexington reported its first death from the coronavirus - a person in their 80s with underlying health issues.
The latest death brings Kentucky’s coronavirus death toll to four out of more than 100 Kentuckians now who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease the virus causes.
The Gleaner in Henderson reported Monday that the Green River District Health Department announced a total of 11 cases in Daviess County. So far, none of the cases have required hospitalization and patients are being quarantined in their homes until they’re no longer contagious.
