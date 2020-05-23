Kentucky’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections has climbed to at least 8,571, with 148 newly confirmed Saturday, according to an update shared by Gov. Andy Beshear.
No new deaths were announced Saturday, meaning the state's virus-related death toll stands at 391, notwithstanding one probable case.
“I am urging Kentuckians to please be safe this weekend,” Beshear said in a news release Saturday afternoon. He is not delivering live coronavirus briefings over the holiday weekend or on Memorial Day itself. Beshear’s next virus briefing will take place Tuesday.
“As we recover, we are depending on Kentuckians to take the steps necessary to protect one another this weekend and every day and weekend moving forward,” Beshear said in the release.
At least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, according to state data.
As Kentuckians honor America’s war dead amid a virus pandemic often likened to an invasion, Beshear urged the state’s residents to remain vigilant by adhering to some key guidelines.
Officials are asking for gatherings to be limited at 10 people or fewer. They should also wear masks while in public and maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more and gather outside, rather than in confined spaces where the virus can easily spread through aerosolized respiratory droplets. Backyard barbecues and meals with family and friends should be paired with frequent hand-washing and individuals should wrap their own food plates.
At the local level, the Barren River District Health Department did not report any new infections or deaths Saturday through its website.
However, additional cases were reported through the Barren River Area Development District’s online COVID-19 Dashboard, which draws data from the state Department of Public Health.
According to the dashboard, there are now 1,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths in BRADD’s region.
The latest figures through BRADD as of Saturday include the following: 920 cases in Warren County with five total deaths, 218 cases in Butler County with six deaths, 54 cases in Edmonson County with nine deaths, 20 cases in Hart County with no reported deaths, 42 cases in Barren County with one death, 47 cases in Allen County with two deaths, 44 cases in Simpson County with three deaths and 115 cases in Logan County with three deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.