Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday a "permanent" coronavirus test site will open in Bowling Green this week.
The drive-through site will be one of seven opening across Kentucky on Friday through a state partnership with Walmart. People may sign up for a test at doineedacovid19test.com.
Asked why Warren County, with a population of about 132,000, has the second highest number of cases statewide at 828, Beshear said "a number of factors" are at play. Jefferson County, with a population of about 766,000, has the most cases at 1,959.
"This is how clusters work," he said. "And if we're not following all the guidelines, if our businesses aren't taking all of the steps they need to, a county can have a lot of cases very quickly and we've seen that in other counties before."
He added that there is a "connection" to a meat-packing facility that has resulted in more cases. While he did not name the specific facility, he has previously mentioned an outbreak at Perdue Farms in nearby Ohio County.
In addition, local officials say Warren County has tested about 6 percent of its population, which is twice the statewide rate.
Beshear also confirmed 20 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, the state's highest single-day increase yet, bringing the total to 366.
"While I believe that we can reopen safely and do it gradually, let’s remember that this thing is still deadly and it is still taking people we love and care about," he said.
He also reported 164 newly confirmed cases, 90 of which are probable, raising the total statewide to 8,069. Of those cases, 2,826 have reportedly recovered and 443 are currently hospitalized, 269 of which are in intensive care.
In the Barren River Area Development District’s 10-county region, there are 1,061 coronavirus cases: 828 in Warren, 217 in Butler, 94 in Logan, 50 in Edmonson, 39 in Simpson, 41 in Allen, 34 in Barren, 16 in Hart, six in Monroe and three in Metcalfe, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard.
In a news release Tuesday, the Barren River District Health Department announced 1,260 total cases: 818 in Warren, 208 in Butler, 48 in Edmonson, 98 in Logan, 36 in Simpson, 29 in Barren, 20 in Hart and three in Metcalfe. Of those, 464 people have reportedly recovered. The department also reported 23 deaths, including nine in Edmonson, six in Butler, three in both Warren and Logan and two in Simpson.
There are at least 43 cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Totals often differ between the state data and local health departments because of different reporting methods.
– This story will be updated.
