With a number of religious dates this week – Passover, Good Friday and Easter – and after Kentucky’s largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases yet, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday a new plan aimed at curtailing mass gatherings.
The initiative calls on Kentucky State Police to record the license plate numbers of those who attend mass gatherings and to give the contact information associated with the car to local health departments. Officials will then notify the person associated with the vehicle that their attendance is a misdemeanor violation of emergency orders and he or she must self-quarantine for 14 days.
In his daily briefing Friday in Frankfort, Beshear mentioned two churches in Hopkins County that held in-person church revival services in mid-March. Those services have reportedly resulted in more than 50 people contracting the coronavirus and contributed to four deaths.
“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said. "That your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your county and in your community.”
As of Friday, state officials did not know of any synagogues or mosques planning to hold in-person services, but were aware of at least six churches statewide with such plans.
The order does not apply to drive-up services, and it pertains to any mass gathering – not just worship services.
Beshear, who is a deacon at his own church, has been participating in virtual services. He said his son was supposed to be baptized this weekend, adding that it was “something he desperately wanted to be at.”
At least two counties, Jefferson and Hopkins, have prohibited both in-person and drive-up church services, and Beshear supports those decisions.
“They are responsible for their people, just like I am,” Beshear said. “The reasons that they give for it are understandable,” noting the population density in Jefferson County and the losses seen in Hopkins County.
With 520 confirmed cases as of Friday, Louisville is Kentucky’s coronavirus “hot spot” and makes up almost a third of the 1,693 total cases statewide and almost half the total fatalities, according to the local health department website. In Hopkins County, there are reportedly 83 total cases and seven deaths, according to the local emergency management website.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, expressed criticism toward county officials who banned both types of services.
Cameron posted on Twitter that “as long as Kentuckians are permitted to drive through liquor stores, restaurants, and other businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the law requires that they must also be allowed to participate in drive-in church services, consistent with existing policies to stop spread of COVID-19.”
Beshear said Friday that he has not yet decided if the rule will only apply to this weekend and that he wants “to see the impact that it can have.”
To report noncompliance with state emergency orders, people can call 833-597-2337 or go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Beshear also announced 242 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the commonwealth – the largest single-day increase to date – bringing the statewide total to at least 1,693.
He also said 11 more Kentuckians have died due to coronavirus-related reasons, bringing the total in the commonwealth to at least 90.
With nearly 69 percent of the 1,693 cases accounted for, Beshear said the racial demographics break down to about 81.72 percent white, 11.7 percent African American, 3.54 percent "other race," 2.5 percent Asian, 3.86 percent multiracial and 0.1 percent Native American or Alaskan Native.
He said at least 27 percent (464 people) have reportedly recovered, and at least 271 are currently hospitalized, 105 of whom are in intensive care.
In a news release Friday, the Barren River District Health Department announced nine new cases in its eight-county district, including one new case in both Butler and Simpson counties, two new cases in Barren County and five new cases in Warren County.
The 84 total cases in the district include one in Hart County, five in Barren County, 11 in Butler County, six in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 15 in Simpson County and 42 in Warren County. Metcalfe County still does not have any reported cases.
The health department reported Thursday that a second person has died from virus-related conditions. A 77-year-old man in Butler County was among the new deaths Beshear reported Friday.
Asked why Kentucky’s death total of 90 people, compared to its 1,693 positive cases, is a fatality rate higher than many other states, Beshear said it has to do in part with testing.
"We are truly testing the very sickest right now. We have had to be very judicious about the tests that we've had," Beshear said.
And in regard to lifting emergency restrictions, Beshear again said testing will be a major factor in those decisions.
"We're not at our peak,” Beshear said. "One of the only ways that (we'll be) able to start easing restrictions on the way down requires a capacity for testing that doesn't exist in the U.S. anywhere at the moment."
If they go forth with this, hence forth every government official and law enforcement participant shall be known as oath-breakers, because they spit on the consitution which they swore to protect. Egypt got it's emergency powers in 1973 and they never went away. Never.
So, they can let all those heros stand around for their parade, but you can't sit in a car at a church service without the police state deciding to ruin you. No job for 14 days because you sat in your car at church. But you can buy burgers in line at fast food places. Burgers and Nuggets, yes. Heck, you can stand around in convience stores six feet apart. But in seperate cars? No. It's clearly just anti-Christianity now. There is no other reason other than to see how beast mode it can go and see how cooperative the law enforcement apparatus is going to be.
