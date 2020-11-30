After announcing nine Warren County virus deaths over the weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday promised a “light at the end of the tunnel” for Kentuckians – the state could get its first vaccine doses by mid-December.
Pointing to two vaccines in development by Pfizer and Moderna – both of which had higher than 90% effectiveness in trials – Beshear discussed a new development with the latter vaccine.
“Moderna got more of their data. … It’s still at least 94% effective, but here was the other piece: At least in this trial it was 100% effective on severe cases,” Beshear said. “That’s what we want. … If this holds, we can turn COVID into something like cold or minor flu. Think about that. After all that we have been through, and after all that we have lost, and the people that we are going to miss – we have a chance to beat this thing.”
Beshear said the state expects to receive its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine as early as mid-December, depending on when it gets initial approval and then shipment.
Beshear said the first doses of the Moderna vaccine could be made available to Kentucky “as early as two weeks after” it receives the Pfizer vaccine.
“Initially, these shipments are going to be very limited, but they are still very exciting,” Beshear said.
“We will receive in our first shipment of Pfizer vaccine 38,025 doses,” Beshear said. The state is preparing to deliver eligible individuals the first dose immediately and “then we will receive the boosters,” with doses administered about three weeks apart, he said.
Early doses will be reserved for long-term care facility staff and residents and frontline health care workers, Beshear said.
“Long-term care residents make up almost 66% of the deaths due to COVID,” Beshear said, adding that will in turn reduce the capacity on strained hospitals.
Walgreens and CVS will assist with administering the vaccine across the state, Beshear said, while the state will partner with local health care facilities to distribute vaccines to frontline health care workers.
“We are finalizing a list of what facilities will receive them, but they will be all over the state,” he said.
The state will submit a final list of sites to the federal government by Friday, Beshear said.
“We are projected to get 76,700 Moderna vaccinations in our first shipment, which again we hope is in late December, but we are going to be ready,” Beshear said.
The state has been working on a distribution plan with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a mock distribution exercise is taking place this week to ensure distribution is “going to work and work smoothly,” Beshear said.
In the meantime, Beshear said all Kentuckians need to ensure the state’s most vulnerable residents get to the vaccine finish line.
“More than ever, what we do right now can save lives, especially of the most vulnerable,” Beshear said.
In other news, Beshear said a $40 million state relief fund targeted at restaurants and bars that have lost business due to his mandatory COVID-19 restrictions is now taking applications. Applicants can submit claims online at teamkyfbrf.ky.gov.
Beshear also reported 2,124 new positive cases Monday, including 82 new cases in Warren County. The governor’s report daily report Monday also included 12 new deaths, including two more veterans at the Thompson-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County.
The state’s virus-related death toll is now 1,908.
If Kentuckians traveled for Thanksgiving, Beshear said, “we need you to assume and act like you have the virus. We need you to go get tested. We need you to stay away from other people and especially vulnerable folks” until any tests come back negative.
As of Monday afternoon, Kentucky’s positivity rate was 9.42% – representing an uptick from the rate reported Sunday. Beshear cautioned reporting metrics might be artificially lower than usual because of the holiday weekend.
There are currently 1,741 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 421 receiving treatment in intensive care units, Beshear said.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department reported a total of 13,490 cases, 11,265 of which have recovered. The department said its district has seen 166 deaths reported from COVID-19.
The breakdown by recoveries/deaths/cases by county is as follows: Barren: 1,723, 20, 2,022; Butler: 476, 16, 596; Edmonson: 332, 13, 383; Hart: 653, 4, 790; Logan: 1,059, 34, 1242; Metcalfe: 317, 3, 390; Simpson: 547, 9, 707 and Warren: 6,158, 67, 7,360.
The Allen County Health Department – which is not affiliated with the Barren River district – reported 14 additional cases Monday. Allen County has had a total of 729 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, 631 cases are deemed to have recovered, with 83 remaining cases considered active. The county has had 15 virus-related deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.