Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,988 new coronavirus cases statewide Monday, along with 15 additional deaths, even as he welcomed the arrival of the first doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine this week – with more than 100,000 initial doses expected before year’s end.
Throughout the first half of the week, Beshear said, almost 100 local health departments and 78 hospitals across the state will receive the first of two doses needed to reach full immunity through the Moderna vaccine, which is 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 and 100% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 for people age 65 and up.
“What that means is that – by Wednesday of this week – every acute care hospital that is fighting this virus, that is taking care of COVID patients, will have some amount of vaccine for their staff,” he said. “It’s a start, but it’s an important start.”
Long-term care residents and staff and health care workers treating COVID-19 patients are getting priority for vaccination.
“Our goal is to get everyone in long-term care facilities vaccinated by March 1,” Beshear said. “If we do that, we cut off 66% of the deaths that we have been experiencing. We also reduce hospitalizations and we free up more health care capacity. That means patients who do come in to the hospital get more attention and access and we improve their health outcomes.”
The number of new cases by week fell again in Kentucky on Monday, which Beshear called good news.
“We now have two straight weeks of decreasing cases,” Beshear said, noting there’s stabilization in the state’s positive rate, now at 8.64%.
It remains to be seen how many doses of the coronavirus vaccine Kentucky will receive by Dec. 31 and how quickly it will be able to administer them, Beshear said. He pointed to several factors, such as how many more doses of the Pfizer vaccine the state will receive in follow-up shipments and whether other drug companies like Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca will be able to deploy their own vaccines effectively.
Beshear acknowledged the second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine will include a lower number of doses than the state initially expected. That’s consistent with what the federal government has told governors and health leaders in more than a dozen states across the country, the Associated Press reported.
Beshear also welcomed news that the second round of federal coronavirus relief was expected to win approval in Congress on Monday.
Beshear said the relief package includes “$22 billion for testing, tracing and COVID mitigation programs, $9 billion to the CDC and states for vaccine distribution and $4.5 billion in mental health funding.”
For schools, it allows K-12 roughly $54 billion and higher education $22 billion, both more than the first round of funding in the CARES Act, Beshear said.
The measure also allows states to continue spending CARES Act money through the end of next year.
There is also funding for food assistance through the Supplement Nutritional Assistance Program, $300 payments to enhance unemployment benefits, direct $600 payments for Americans (and an extra $600 for every child) and another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans to help small businesses.
“I will say that I don’t think it’s going to be enough on the small business side, and I’m certainly looking at additional relief that we can provide here in Kentucky to help keep as many open and to also stimulate the economy,” Beshear said.
Locally, Beshear announced 72 new coronavirus cases in Warren County.
The Barren River District Health Department on Monday announced a total of 17,524 cases since the pandemic started, 14,534 of which have recovered in its eight-county region. There have been 196 deaths reported from COVID-19, the department said.
The breakdown of recovered/deaths/total cases by county is Barren: 2,123, 30, 2,449; Butler: 629, 16, 757; Edmonson: 442, 13, 523; Hart: 994, 8, 1,203; Logan: 1,312, 37, 1,579; Metcalfe: 448, 5, 544; Simpson: 835, 9, 1,090 and Warren: 7,751, 78, 9,379.
The health department in Allen County reported 43 new cases there since Friday afternoon. Allen County has now had a total of 1,032 reported cases since the start of the pandemic, with 855 of those cases deemed to have fully recovered. Another 160 cases are considered active, and there have been 17 virus-related deaths in Allen County.
