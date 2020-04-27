Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday 35 new COVID-19 cases in Warren County, the highest one-day total the county has experienced during the pandemic.
On a day when the total number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky exceeded 4,000, Warren County had more new reported cases than any other county.
However, it was unclear how many of the new cases Beshear announced Sunday had previously been announced by the Barren River District Health Department. The health department’s most recent local update Friday included an increase of 23 new cases in Warren County, raising the county’s total to 207.
As of Monday morning, the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s online dashboard said Warren County had 219 confirmed cases.
Beshear also said during his daily press briefing in Frankfort that 202 new cases of the virus have been reported statewide, bringing the total to 4,074. At least 1,511 people have recovered from the virus, according to Beshear.
In addition to the cases in Warren County, Beshear reported two new cases in Butler and Edmonson counties and one new case in Simpson County. As of Monday, the KDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard – available at govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 – showed totals of 104 cases in Butler County, 24 in Simpson County, 15 in Edmonson County, 13 in Barren County, eight in Logan County, seven in Allen County, four in Monroe County and two in Hart County.
An additional three people died in Kentucky from COVID-19 symptoms, though none of the deaths was a local patient.
No deaths have been reported in Warren County during the pandemic.
Greater access to test kits indicates that the state may be seeing a peak rate of infections, the governor said.
“With expanded testing, it tells you that it’s still out there and it’s still spreading, but all in all I believe we have still plateaued and that number conforms with that conclusion,” Beshear said.
Beshear said the number of positive tests in Warren and nearby counties in recent days helped drive the decision to expand the number of days Bowling Green’s drive-through testing site will be open.
Originally slated to be open this week from Tuesday through Thursday at South Warren High School, the site will now also be open Friday and all of next week. All slots have been filled for the first three days, and anyone wanting a test for next week can register online beginning Wednesday at thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or by calling 888-852-2567.
Kentucky’s phased reopening of locations that have been closed because of the outbreak begins Monday, with emergent/non-urgent health care services resuming.
Health care clinics, medical offices, hospital outpatient settings, optometrists, physical therapists, chiropractors and dentists will be allowed to reopen under strict guidelines, which include the elimination of traditional waiting rooms and common seating areas, no visitors except for end-of-life settings, regular facility cleaning and hand sanitizing and screening of all health care workers and patients for coronavirus symptoms upon entry.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said more detailed requirements will be published soon for dentists to protect against aerosolized secretions such as saliva that are known to spread the virus.
“Just because you can open tomorrow does not mean you should unless you can comply with all the requirements,” Stack said Sunday.
Answering a questions about the National Governors Association asking Congress for $500 billion in state budget relief, Beshear said the federal government will have to take action to help ailing state and local governments.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., recently said in an interview with talk radio host Hugh Hewitt last week that he would prefer that states be allowed to declare bankruptcy and suggested congressional Republicans would be reluctant to include aid for state and local governments in future coronavirus relief bills.
Beshear said Sunday he hasn’t spoken with McConnell since his remarks.
“I hope that he was making a point about something and ultimately supports this and I’ll ask him to support this,” Beshear said of the proposal from the National Governors Association. “At the end of the day, if he can help us come through and do that he will help Kentucky’s economy get rolling faster.”
