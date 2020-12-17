Kentucky experienced its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, with Gov. Andy Beshear announcing 54 new deaths. Among the deaths was an 88-year-old Logan County woman, the governor said.
“It’s by far the most people that we’ve lost” in a single day, Beshear said in Frankfort. “That hurts to read, but it doesn’t hurt nearly as bad as these families are right now.
“Increasing deaths follow increasing cases,” Beshear said, pointing to the spike in cases as a lagging indicator of where the state was weeks ago.
It’s a fresh reminder, Beshear said, to “follow the rules and follow the restrictions” aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
“If you don’t know someone who’s been lost to COVID … then you’re not listening because it has happened all over Kentucky. Far, far too much loss,” Beshear said.
Beshear’s report Thursday included 3,349 new coronavirus cases, which he described as a high number but still less than the same day one week ago (4,324). The positivity rate was down slightly at 8.45%.
Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were up slightly to 1,817, he said. There are currently 431 Kentuckians being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units, and 254 are on ventilators, Beshear said.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department announced Thursday a total of 16,802 cases since the pandemic started, 13,937 of which have recovered. The department’s eight-county region has had 196 reported virus deaths in total.
The breakdown of recovered/deaths/total cases by county is Barren 2,074, 30, 2,368; Butler: 588, 16, 733; Edmonson: 424, 13, 507; Hart: 953, 8, 1,149; Logan: 1,255, 37, 1,517; Metcalfe: 424, 5, 532; Simpson: 777, 9, 1,038; and Warren: 7,442, 78, 8,958.
The health department in Allen County reported 33 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total there to 977 cases since the start of the pandemic. As many as 826 cases have recovered, while 134 remain active cases. There have been 17 reported virus deaths to date there.
On the vaccine front, Beshear said the second shipment of Pfizer vaccines, containing about 12,000 doses in total, is scheduled to arrive in Kentucky next week after the first shipment arrived and the first shots were given this week.
“I have not been advised that we’ve had any adverse reactions” at this point due to administering the vaccines, Beshear said.
Beshear also announced the U.S. Supreme Court declined to rule on Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s challenge of his executive order requiring private religious schools to close for in-person instruction along with public schools.
“First, we didn’t close any school. We just moved them to online, virtual instruction,” Beshear said. “In no way were religious schools treated any differently. We asked everybody to make the same sacrifice … and guess what? We see with that, and other steps, it having stopped an exponential growth that was threatening our hospital capacity. The things we have put into place have worked.”
As Kentuckians across the state prepare to celebrate the holidays, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack urged the public to avoid large, indoor gatherings.
He said holiday gatherings should be limited to two households and no more than eight people – if they go ahead at all. Participants should also wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and avoid traveling.
Stack also warned of scammers posing as Kentucky Department for Public Health representatives reaching out via text message to offer virus vaccines. The state health agency will not contact members of the public in that way to receive vaccines, Stack said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
