Kentucky reached its highest week yet of new COVID-19 cases, even with one day left to report, as Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,892 new cases Saturday and 23 new deaths.
A 68-year-old man and two women – one 75 years old and the other 103 years old – were among Saturday’s newly reported deaths.
“We have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth,” Beshear announced in a news release Saturday. “We are all sacrificing so much right now. We are all tired – but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”
Also among the new deaths Beshear reported Saturday were two men, ages 77 and 86 from Barren County, an 87-year-old Logan County man and a Simpson County man, age 57.
Total virus-related deaths statewide since the pandemic started rose to 2,062 on Saturday, and the state’s positivity rate is now 9.8%. The virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is at 5%.
There have been 1,731 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Another 401 COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units, and 226 need ventilators to breathe.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department on Friday, in its latest report, announced that its eight-county district had a total of 14,525 cases, 11,848 of which have been deemed recovered cases. The region has 171 virus-related deaths.
The breakdown of recovered cases, deaths and total cases by county as of Friday afternoon is as follows: Barren: 1,815, 21, 2,155; Butler: 519, 16, 629; Edmonson: 346, 13, 431; Hart: 692, 4, 960; Logan: 1,113, 35, 1302; Metcalfe: 335, 3, 436; Simpson: 593, 9, 795; Warren: 6,435, 70, 7,816.
In Allen County, where the local health department is not affiliated with the Barren River District Health Department, there were 10 newly reported COVID-19 cases Friday.
Allen County now has had a total of 786 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, 687 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 84 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, the department announced in a Facebook post on Friday. Allen County has had 16 virus-related deaths.
