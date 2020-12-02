Kentucky set a record high for reported coronavirus deaths Wednesday, with Gov. Andy Beshear announcing 37 lives lost to the disease. The previous record – 35 deaths – was set just one day ago.
The latest deaths included a 61-year-old man from Allen County and a 46-year-old man from Warren County, the governor said.
In defending his orders related to the pandemic, Beshear pointed to a White House report that raised the specter of a post-Thanksgiving surge that could compromise COVID-19 patient care and overall medical care.
The White House report said “new orders put in place by the governor should result in a rapid decrease in transmission if compliance is high.”
Beshear said: “We’ve got the foremost experts in the country saying we’ve got a winning game plan. The question is, is everybody going to do their part to execute that game plan? We can stop this surge. It’s in our hands. I certainly am going to try my best each and every day.”
Other metrics were down slightly from their Tuesday totals, including 1,768 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 421 are being treated in ICUs and 234 are on ventilators.
“But our positivity rate is the highest, again since May – 9.62%,” Beshear said. “Meaning, it’s not more testing. It’s more people who are getting this virus and more people who are spreading the virus.”
Locally, Warren County remained among the top Kentucky counties with the most positive cases Beshear reported Wednesday – 103.
The Barren River District Health Department reported Wednesday a new total of 14,129 cases, 11,547 of which have been deemed recovered. The department’s eight-county region now has 171 deaths reported from COVID-19, up by one from Tuesday.
The breakdown by recoveries/deaths/cases is Barren: 1,766, 21, 2,100; Butler: 492, 16, 618; Edmonson: 336, 13, 411; Hart: 669, 4, 916; Logan: 1,093, 35, 1,278; Metcalfe: 326, 3, 407; Simpson: 566, 9, 751 and Warren: 6,299, 70, 7,648.
The Allen County Health Department – which is not affiliated with the Barren River district – reported 17 new cases Wednesday.
Allen County now has had a total of 754 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, 657 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 82 active cases in quarantine at this time, either at home or in hospital. The death toll in Allen County remains at 15.
In other news Wednesday, Beshear shared an update on the $40 million fund that will offer one-time grants maxing out at $10,000 to restaurants and bars affected by his order to cease indoor dining until Dec. 13 at the earliest. Since it started accepting applications Monday, the program has received 3,168 to date seeking $30.5 million in aid.
“We’ve already approved at least $3 million, and we’ll work through that fast,” Beshear said.
As to whether indoor dining can resume Dec. 14, Beshear said: “We fully expect that it will be able to. At this point, we have no expectation that we will continue the current order.”
Asked about the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to revise its quarantine recommendation for those potentially exposed to COVID-19 – down from 14 days to 10 or seven days, depending on test results and symptoms – Beshear said the state is reviewing the recommendation. He hoped to announce the results of that review as early as Thursday.
Kentucky is continuing to prepare for the arrival of its first vaccine doses, hopefully by Dec. 15, Beshear said. The first doses of the vaccine will be reserved for long-term care facility residents and staff and frontline health care workers, but Beshear also indicated his support for moving teachers up the priority list so that schools might reopen more quickly.
“If we can get our educators who want to get vaccinated, vaccinated – it changes everything,” Beshear said. “We always knew the importance to our society of in-person class. We certainly understand it on a more visceral level now.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
