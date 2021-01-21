With 58 more deaths, Thursday was the deadliest day yet in what Gov. Andy Beshear called Kentucky's ongoing war with COVID-19.
Kentucky's COVID-19 death toll is now 3,301, and Beshear said that many flags will be placed on the state Capitol grounds Friday to memorialize each life lost to the virus.
"We still have too many cases, but it does appear we are seeing a decline from our highest week ever. Our positivity rate is down again. Far higher than we want, but this is a good trend," Beshear said. "The hard part though about today's report is it's the most deaths we ever announced."
Kentucky's coronavirus test positivity rate dipped again Thursday, falling to 11.05%. Beshear also reported 3,728 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to date to 338,034.
Reacting to the case report, Beshear said it "sounds like a lot; it is a lot" and that "we need fewer cases." That said, he called it the lowest Thursday number the state has seen in weeks when it comes to single-day case increases.
There are 1,604 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky, and 395 are in intensive care units. As many as 209 people now need ventilators to breathe.
At the White House, President Joe Biden pledged that "help is on the way" as he signed 10 new executive orders to beef up the country's coronavirus response.
Among them is a new mask requirement applying to airports and planes, ships, intercity buses, trains and public transportation. International travelers must show that they are negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the U.S., and after they arrive, they must quarantine for two weeks, but Biden didn't say how he'll enforce the latter requirement. Biden already instituted a mask mandate on all federal property.
Biden also pledged to expand testing and vaccine availability, setting a goal of getting 100 million shots into the arms of Americans in his first 100 days in office.
To that end, Biden directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to start setting up vaccination centers with the objective of getting 100 operational in a month. Local pharmacies will also help distribute vaccines throughout their communities beginning early next month, Biden said.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department said it is currently administering vaccines to people in categories 1A and 1B.
"Our agency will have the capacity to add to our current waiting lists on Monday, Jan. 25, with the understanding the waiting lists will contain more names than available vaccines. At this time, the waiting lists are only for individuals 70 years of age and older," the department said in a news release.
The department said those currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for one at a link on its website at barrenriverhealth.org. Those who do not have internet access should call the Barren River District Health Department at 270-781-8039 and press option 1.
In its regular case update, the Barren River District Health Department said it had confirmed a total of 23,347 cases since the pandemic started, 19,831 of which have recovered, in its eight-county district. Districtwide, there have been 244 deaths to the disease.
The breakdown of recovered cases, deaths and total cases by county is Barren: 2,716, 36, 3,214; Butler: 896, 17, 1,072; Edmonson: 592, 13, 691; Hart: 1,209, 14, 1,519; Logan: 1,727, 42, 2,051; Metcalfe: 603, 12, 701; Simpson: 1,228, 17, 1,448; and Warren: 10,890, 93, 12,651.
The Allen County Health Department, which is unaffiliated with the Barren River district, reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday. Allen County has had 1,449 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and there have been 19 deaths, the department said in a Facebook post.
