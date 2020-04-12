After weeks of competing against other states, and even the federal government, for personal protective equipment, Kentucky is ramping up its efforts to test for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
During his daily briefing Sunday in Frankfort, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new partnership with Kroger that will enable the state to add new testing locations in the coming weeks and potentially “almost double the amount of testing we have right now,” Beshear said.
Through the partnership, which also includes UPS and the Gravity Diagnostics medical laboratory, Kroger will provide medical staff, personal protective equipment and an online sign-up portal available at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Free testing will begin Monday in Frankfort, but an additional location will be announced this week and others in the coming weeks. Between Monday and Thursday each week, up to 250 people each day will be able to get self-administered COVID-19 nasal swabs.
Testing will be reserved for health care workers, first responders and those age 65 and older or with chronic health conditions. Results should be available in 48 hours, organizers said.
“I’m very excited about this,” Beshear said, adding the state has been in talks with Kroger for weeks to make the new effort possible. “Kroger is not charging the state a penny for this,” he added.
Meanwhile, Beshear announced Sunday 134 new confirmed cases in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total to 1,963. Setting aside duplicates and reporting errors from the state, that’s up from Saturday’s statewide total of 1,840 confirmed cases.
Beshear also announced Sunday three new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total number of people killed to 97 in Kentucky. More than 25,000 people have been tested to date.
Beshear’s briefing Sunday also brought the announcement of new cases in the Barren River region.
Beshear announced one new case of COVID-19 in Warren County. It was not immediately clear, however, whether the case is in addition to the county totals most recently reported Friday by the Barren River District Health Department. The department’s next local update is expected Monday.
On Friday, the health department reported a total of 84 total cases in its eight-county district. They include at least one case in Hart County, five in Barren County, 11 in Butler County, six in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 15 in Simpson County and 42 in Warren County. Metcalfe County did not have any reported cases as of Friday.
– Daily News Multimedia reporter Emily Zantow contributed to this story.
