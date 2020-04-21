Kentucky has 177 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total statewide to 3,192, according to an update Tuesday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
"We have, in fact, likely plateaued," Beshear said during his daily briefing in Frankfort. "It means we're not on the increase, and we're not yet on the decrease. But, especially given that we're a month into this, it at least lets us know where we think we are subject to what we learn every day."
Beshear also said 17 additional people have died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 171.
While 1,266 of those diagnosed with the virus have reportedly recovered, 286 are currently hospitalized, 165 of whom are in intensive care.
The Barren River District Health Department confirmed 32 new coronavirus cases in its eight-county district on its website Tuesday afternoon.
The 248 total cases include 132 in Warren County, 68 in Butler County, 20 in Simpson County, nine in Barren County, eight in both Logan and Edmonson counties and three in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases.
Beshear also mentioned that an 81 year-old-man in Butler County died from the virus, but it appears that death has previously been counted locally. The Barren River district has five deaths to date: two in Simpson County and three in Butler County.
There are at least seven confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River region.
– This story will be updated.
