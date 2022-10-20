Language was a barrier for Jalal Saleh on Thursday as he met with a special guest, Gov. Andy Beshear, at the site of what will soon be his new home in Bowling Green's Durbin Estates community.
But, having faced a few other barriers in recent months, Saleh was able to adapt and get his message across to Kentucky's chief executive.
Using his son, Ahmed Hadi, as an interpreter, the 55-year-old Iraqi refugee related to the governor the difficulties he and his family have faced since the December 2021 tornado obliterated the home they were renting on Moss Creek Avenue and left him with injuries so severe that he hasn't been able to return to work as an automobile mechanic.
"It has been challenging," Hadi told Beshear in English after speaking with his father. "This whole year has not been easy at all.
"We want to thank everyone for bringing us joy. You've given us a second chance at life. We'll one day give back to the community."
Saleh was standing in what will be the living room of a four-bedroom townhome that is being built as part of a 10-home project that the Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity office is working on in concert with the state Habitat office's SAFE Home Initiative.
The state's Team Kentucky fund is also helping those displaced by the tornadoes with contributions toward the equity in their homes, so Beshear made stops at Habitat projects in Bowling Green and Hartford to see the progress.
Although Bowling Green's ambitious "build blitz" project is behind schedule due to contractor and materials delays, Beshear liked what he saw.
After hearing that the 24-year-old Hadi will be the owner of the townhome that will allow him and five other family members to move out of a temporary apartment into their own home, Beshear gave him a fist bump and said: "You get to be a homeowner.
"This is not just a roof over your heads. You're building equity."
Despite working at least four, 12-hour shifts per week as a forklift operator for DHL Supply Chain, Hadi has put his share of "sweat equity" into the townhome development.
"I worked on other people's homes as well," Hadi said. "I worked on the siding mostly. I didn't know much about construction, so I've learned a lot."
Hadi's father made sure the governor learned about some of the struggles his family faced after the tornado, telling him of the frustrations of dealing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"We're working on FEMA every day," Beshear responded. "Your experience here has helped us help the people in the eastern Kentucky floods. We're trying to get FEMA to raise the limit on what people can get."
Beshear also met with the family of Mervat Wahba and Samy Sourial, who are moving into another of the townhomes.
The Egyptian couple, Bowling Green residents for the past three years, have two daughters and another child on the way.
The townhome will allow the family to move out of a small Old Morgantown Road house they're renting, and Wahba said she can hardly wait.
"They're saying it should be finished in December or January," she said. "I hope it will be a little sooner."
Rodney Goodman, executive director of the Bowling Green Habitat office, hopes to have the townhomes completed in about eight weeks.
"The exteriors are 95% completed," he said. "The interiors are all in different stages."
This project will put the local Habitat office at over 100 homes built over the past 30 years, but Goodman said the pace of building is picking up as the nonprofit organization tries to help meet the need for affordable housing in Bowling Green.
"We're working on plans for 10 more homes," Goodman said. "That will be 20 homes over a two-year period.
"We want to continue to be able to build at this pace. We just need to keep the cash coming in to do it."