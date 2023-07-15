Democratic Governor Andy Beshear stopped in Bowling Green on Friday for the first day of a two-day tour through key parts of the state.
Beshear began the day with stops in Shelbyville and Bardstown before landing at Bowling Green Democratic Campaign Field Office at 400 E. Main Ave amid a crowd of excited supporters.
Beshear was eager to talk of low statewide unemployment, economic growth, medical cannabis, sports betting legalization and more amid the lead-up to the election.
Kentucky’s General Fund receipts for fiscal year 2023 surpassed budgeted estimates by $1.4 billion, totaling $15.1 billion, Beshear said. This marks the third consecutive year with a budget surplus of more than $1 billion and the largest budget surplus in Kentucky's history.
“That means we have plenty of money to provide our educators the big raise they deserve,” Beshear said. “I think in this next budget, our public school educators deserve the biggest raise they’ve seen in a long time.”
Kentucky’s economic growth has seen a steady rise since the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of 2021, Kentucky averaged about $5 billion in new investments annually, and around 9,000 new jobs.
Those numbers rose to $11.2 billion in investments and 18,000 new jobs by the end of the year, Beshear said.
“In 2022, we’re not slowing down, our second-best year in history: $10.5 billion in new investments, 16,500 new jobs,” Beshear said. “And while it’s only July, I’m here to tell you we are likely in the midst of what will be our third-best year for Kentucky’s economic development.”
He pointed to historically low unemployment in Kentucky as further evidence. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kentucky’s unemployment rate was 3.9% for 2022, the lowest recorded rate since the bureau began measuring in 1976.
The Bowling Green Daily News asked Beshear for his response to ongoing negotiations between UPS Inc. and the Teamsters union, which could lead to a strike if a settlement isn’t reached by July 31.
“My hope is that UPS and the Teamsters can come to an agreement. UPS is a really important employer, huge number of jobs. Teamsters are an amazing organization that represents so many good people that deserve good wages, good benefits, security moving forward, especially doing what they do,” Beshear said.
“... It would be a major disruption for the United States, and it would also be painful in Kentucky for so many families. I’d encourage UPS to go a little further. I’d encourage Teamsters to stay at the table.”
Beshear was also asked what strategies he’d employ to bring more young people into the state.
“For far too long, we have lost too many of our talented young people to other states,” Beshear said. “The number one way that we can keep our talented young people and attract them is to have the very best jobs.”
He pointed to electric vehicle production as “jobs of the future” that could bring young, educated people to the state. After $9 billion in investments in 2022, Beshear called Kentucky “the electric vehicle battery production capital” of the country.
Beshear also touted recent legislative wins, rebutting Republican opponent Daniel Cameron who said that he’d be better able to work with legislatures than Beshear.
“I’m the governor who passed medical marijuana and the governor who was able to pass sports betting, things they said would never be passed while I was governor,” Beshear said. “The fact is, this administration gets results, and this attorney general has been absent the last four years when he could’ve been passing the things he now claims to believe.”
Beshear took shots at the “lies” and “division” that he said comes from Cameron’s campaign, calling it a “losing strategy.”
“You hear anger, and even hear people encouraging Kentuckians to break that ‘golden rule’ and foster hate toward one another,” Beshear said.