Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that personal data might have been exposed when the state’s unemployment insurance website was breached more than a month ago.
During Beshear's daily coronavirus briefing in Frankfort, Deputy Secretary of Workforce Development Josh Benton said the state's Technology Services Offices were notified of the incident April 23. Benton said a person reported that “they could view identity verification documents that had been uploaded by other UI claimants.”
He added that there were two total verifiable reports of the occurrence. The online portal was immediately shut down and a software solution was reached soon thereafter.
Credit reporting agencies have been notified, and there have not been any reported identity theft reports or financial harm yet. Those who may have been affected will receive an email or letter with instructions on how to check their credit report and how to report identity theft.
According to a news release from the governor's office, “it is impossible to determine how many” documents were viewable at the time of the breach.
“This is obviously something that IT systems are susceptible to – it’s nothing that we take lightly, and we continue to monitor the security of the system at a high priority on a daily basis,” Benton said.
Beshear said he was made aware of the breach in an email last week. He said Thursday he was not satisfied with the incident response. He said it took “way too long” to alert the public, a delay due to the fact that the workforce cabinet did not believe it qualified as a data breach under the law.
He has asked the Transportation Cabinet inspector general to look into it, and said the unemployment insurance offices will be moved from the state’s Education and Workforce Cabinet to the Labor Cabinet, where it used to be.
“There (will be) more resources and folks trained on the outside that can come in and help,” said Beshear.
Kentucky has not been spared in the record number of unemployment insurance claims across the U.S. amid the pandemic. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, 16.1 percent of Kentuckians filed for unemployment in April, and 14.1 percent of Americans filed nationwide.
Benton said the state is still working to process about 10,000 March claims and nearly 30,000 April claims that either have missing or incorrect information.
Additionally, he said guidance for opening of public pools will likely be ready the week of June 29.
“There will be very limited capacity, and we will have to ensure that we can meet social distancing guidelines,” he said.
Asked about the General Assembly’s meeting next week where members of state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office will speak on the governor’s executive powers during an emergency, Beshear said he has not been invited.
Last month, Cameron joined two lawsuits challenging the governor’s ban on travel and mass gatherings. Federal judges sided with him in both suits, and Beshear was forced to make changes to his travel ban, and in-person church services were allowed to resume earlier this month.
On Thursday, Beshear also confirmed 9,184 coronavirus cases statewide, and said "we are (still) in this two-week decrease."
Of the 9,184 total cases, 113 are newly confirmed and 156 are considered probable. In addition, at least 3,181 total people have recovered, 494 are currently hospitalized and 88 are in intensive care. The state’s virus-related death toll rose to 409, with nine newly confirmed deaths and one probable death.
At least 221,118 people have been tested, which is about 5 percent of the state’s 4.4 million population.
Over the last three weeks, Warren cases have more than doubled, rising from 492 to 989 on Thursday, according to the Barren River District Health Department.
Warren is the third most populous county in Kentucky and has the second highest rate of cases statewide, behind Jefferson County.
Local officials have said the case surge is likely due in part to expanded testing in the area. On Monday, Warren County-Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said about 7.1 percent of the county’s roughly 130,000 residents had been tested.
In addition, a spokesperson from Perdue Farms in nearby Ohio County confirmed around 7 percent of its nearly 1,200 employees tested positive for the virus on May 6. Buchanon said Wednesday that the outbreak was a "major factor" in recent test results.
Overall cases in the Barren River health department’s eight-county district have also nearly doubled over a three week period, going from 764 to 1,523 on Thursday. The 1,523 cases include 989 in Warren, 219 in Butler, 136 in Logan, 60 in Edmonson, 49 in Simpson, 38 in Barren, 26 in Hart and six in Metcalfe. Of those, 680 people have reportedly recovered.
Officials also confirmed 37 total virus-related deaths in the region, including five newly confirmed in Butler, one in Edmonson, and the first death in Metcalfe. The 37 total deaths include 13 in Butler, 10 in Edmonson, six in Warren, three in both Logan and Simpson, one in both Barren and Metcalfe.
There are at least 62 cases in Allen County, according to the latest update Wednesday from the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Meanwhile, the Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, showed 1,572 cases Thursday in its 10-county region. Those include 964 in Warren, 227 in Butler, 128 in Logan, 63 in Allen, 56 in Edmonson, 49 in Simpson, 44 in Barren, 21 in Hart, 16 in Monroe and four in Metcalfe.
Data often differs between the state and local sources due to different reporting methods.
