Gov. Andy Beshear rolled out a phased reopening plan Wednesday for several Kentucky industries.
Beginning in May, certain businesses will be able to reopen or expand their services if they are able to follow Beshear's guidelines.
Phase I begins May 11 and includes manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing (without fans) and dog grooming/boarding.
On May 20, retail and houses of worship may reopen to limited in-person services. On May 25, social gatherings with a maximum of 10 people may resume, along with in-person services at barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and “similar services.”
In order to reopen, however, Beshear said said all businesses must be able to do the following:
- Continue telework where possible
- Phased return to work
- Onsite temperature/health checks
- Have universal masks and other necessary PPE
- Close common areas
- Enforce social distancing
- Limit face-to-face meetings
- Have sanitizer/hand wash stations
- Provide special accommodations
- Have a testing plan
He also said certain businesses will have specific guidelines based on their operations.
Also during his daily briefing Wednesday, Beshear confirmed 184 new cases statewide, bringing the total in Kentucky to 4,539. Of those, 1,668 have reportedly recovered, 325 are currently hospitalized and 176 are in intensive care. He added that one case included in Wednesday’s report is probable.
“We are not seeing an escalation day-over-day, which means we are either at the top on the plateau, or we could potentially be declining – we won’t know that until we are (further) into it,” he said.
He also said 10 more Kentuckians died due to the virus, raising the death toll statewide to 235. He said there is one probable virus-related death.
The Barren River District Health Department announced Wednesday evening there are 500 total cases in its eight-county region, including 319 in Warren County, 93 in Butler, 25 in Simpson, 31 in Edmonson, 16 in Barren, eight in Logan, seven in Hart and one in Metcalfe. Of those 500 people, 109 have reportedly recovered.
The death toll in the Bowling Green region remains at seven – one in Warren County, two in Simpson County and four in Butler County – according to the health department.
The Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River region, reported at least 16 confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard said as of Wednesday evening that there are 313 cases in Warren, 114 in Butler, 27 in Simpson, 19 in Edmonson, 12 in Allen, 6 in Barren, eight in Logan, and 3 in Hart. KDPH reports often differ from those of local health departments due to different reporting methods.
– This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Glad he waits for Ohio to make a decision... leading from behind keeps him irrelevant...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.