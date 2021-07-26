Pointing to significant numbers of Kentuckians who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 and a highly contagious coronavirus strain he called “the most dangerous variant we’ve seen,” Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday issued a slate of “strong recommendations” for schools.
Stopping short of issuing a mask mandate – though vowing not to take it off the table when asked by a reporter – Beshear said schools should require all unvaccinated students and adults to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor settings.
Beshear said school districts should require all students under age 12 – who currently cannot get vaccinated – to wear a mask when indoors at school.
In order to “optimize safety” and minimize school closures, Beshear said, all students and adults – regardless of vaccine status – should wear a mask while in school settings.
To promote his guidance, Beshear pointed to surging cases, a positivity rate approaching 8% and rising hospitalizations, the total of which has tripled in three weeks time.
“The simple truth is that the delta variant is real. It is significant. For those unvaccinated, it is deadly. In Kentucky, it is escalating and escalating very quickly,” Beshear said in Frankfort. “This is an escalation that is happening primarily in unvaccinated Kentuckians, and the solution remains the same: get vaccinated.”
Ultimately, the decision about whether to comply with his recommendations will rest with local school boards, but if enough schools don’t get on board, Beshear said he would not rule out issuing a mandate to implement them more broadly. He said he would use any tool at his disposal to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Currently, as many as 2,278,834 people have been vaccinated in Kentucky, and the state has consistently been averaging tens of thousands of vaccinations each week in recent weeks, Beshear said.
Still, when Beshear referenced a county-by-county map, most areas of the state had local populations less than 50% vaccinated. In Warren County, slightly less than 40% of the county’s population is vaccinated.
As of Monday, and with the start of school nearly a week away, both public school systems planned to launch in-person classes without requiring masks.
Asked by a reporter how this might impact the morale of school staff – who are often asked to enforce controversial coronavirus mitigation measures – Beshear said schools should choose student safety over appeasing some parents’ personal opinions.
To board members and school district superintendents, he also issued a call to action.
“We’re not asking all that much,” he told school district leaders, urging them to “buy in” to his advice.
“Every recommendation we’ve given is about the kids,” Beshear said.
Beshear recruited Education Commissioner Jason Glass and the Kentucky Board of Education Chairwoman Lu Young to help sway school districts.
“Those working in and learning in our schools know what to do to keep in-person learning going and to do so safely. We have already definitively proven that,” Glass said. “Now as conditions have shifted again with the rise of the delta variant and reinfections, we need to call once again upon your courage, dedication and commitment to keep our schools open for school this fall.”
“I want to thank elected school board officials for consistently rising to the challenges that we’ve faced throughout this pandemic,” Young said. “You have maintained a laser-like focus on the best interests, safety and health of the children in our districts and you’ve proven that we can put these kinds of return-to-school guidelines in place successfully.”
In other news, Beshear announced the launch of a new, no-cost coronavirus testing program schools can use starting Monday.
Testing will be limited to staff and students of Kentucky K-12 public, private and charter schools and includes school district employees and staff (contracted or otherwise), such as bus drivers, maintenance, office staff or as determined by the school administrator.
The K-12 School COVID-19 Testing Program will operate the entire 2021-22 academic year. Participation in the school-based COVID-19 screening testing program is voluntary.
