Gov. Andy Beshear is making a habit of visiting Bowling Green.
Less than a week after celebrating the naming of the Robert E. Spiller Bowling Green Veterans Center, Beshear was back in town Tuesday afternoon to give out over $22.5 million in awards to Bowling Green nonprofits and other local groups.
Beshear said that nearly all of the awards were the product of partnerships between the legislature and the executive branch.
"Almost all of them are admissions that so many of the important things in our life aren't red or blue, they're not Democrat or Republican, they're just really important for our families," he said. "In many ways, today is a celebration of not trying to move the right or the left, but to actually move everybody forward.”
The Bowling Green Independent School District was the first entity to receive a giant check.
Superintendent Gary Fields accepted an $8.3 million check for the district's career and technical education center on Bowling Green High School's campus, which will open next August, Fields said.
The center will include various programs designed to develop a workforce that meets Bowling Green's needs.
"We're going to solve the child care problem in this community by producing workers for that industry, we're going to have technology handle people like Envision and give them workers," Fields said. "… and then our industrial maintenance program, it's going to turn out workers in this community.”
Next up was BGMU and the Warren County Water District, which both received $4 million for water line upgrades and other improvements. The funds came from the Cleaner Water Program and the American Rescue Plan Act and are allocated based on county population.
BGMU General Manager Mark Iverson said that people take clean drinking water for granted, and he's appreciative that the legislature and the Beshear administration have acknowledged its importance.
"The ability to sleep well at night because there's safe drinking water is really foundationally what modern society is all about," he said. " ... Continually improving the water system is vital to a community."
Kentucky elected officials have been pushing to make the state a more popular tourist destination recently, and now, Bowling Green and Warren County have a lot more money to reach that goal.
The Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau received $2.5 million to boost its tourism industry post-pandemic by pursuing destination marketing and bringing meetings and conventions to town.
Warren County also got $600,000 to support several multi-county tourism marketing efforts, including the Team Kentucky project that attracts sporting events to the area and the Just Add Water project encouraging tourists to include water-based activities in their trips.
Sherry Murphy, executive director of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Bowling Green is already participating in 12 multi-jurisdictional projects.
"We have already begun to focus on meetings and conventions, sports tours, tournaments, as well as motorsports gatherings that have not met in our area before," she said. "This funding will truly assist in bringing in business to our area that has not been here."
The Bowling Green Police Department will use its $266,613 award for its TASER program. The program will update old equipment and install TASERs that work with body worn cameras to record when they are used, said BGPD Chief Michael Delaney.
“It instills a level of public trust," he said. "... It helps our officers with protection and then also helps the public.”
At the end of the ceremony, Beshear announced the bulk of the awards – $2.6 million in Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund awards, divided between 34 local nonprofits.
The awards make up the difference between nonprofits' 2020 and 2021 revenue to help recover from pandemic effects, up to $100,000.
"It's an understanding that while volunteers were difficult during the pandemic, funding oftentimes dried up, your work continued," Beshear said. "People still needed that help and you showed up to do it each and every day.”
21 nonprofits got the maximum $100,000 award, including:
- Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County;
- Cumberland Trace Legal Services Inc., doing business as Kentucky Legal Aid;
- Bowling Green-Warren County Community Education;
- the Salvation Army of Bowling Green;
- the Western Kentucky Foundation;
- the Friends of L&N Depot;
- HOTEL Inc.;
- Barren River Area Safe Space;
- the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center;
- Hope House Ministries;
- Legacy Christian Academy;
- LifeWorks at Western Kentucky University;
- the Foundry Christian Community Center;
- Broadway United Methodist Church;
- Hospice of Southern Kentucky;
- Aviation Heritage Park;
- Gasper River Catholic Retreat Center;
- Holy Spirit Parish of Bowling Green;
- Arts of Southern Kentucky;
- Friends of the Lost River; and
- the National Corvette Museum.
The other nonprofit awards included:
- $94,819 to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky;
- $92,346 to Connected Nation;
- $71,911.28 to Hope Harbor;
- $56,680 to Kentucky Kids on the Block;
- $43,763 to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky;
- $41,197 to Arts for All Kentucky;
- $31,203 to Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky;
- $26,632 to Hobson House Association;
- $15,604 to SOKY Patriots;
- $14,458 to the Public Theatre of Kentucky;
- $14,212.16 to St. Joseph’s Parish of Bowling Green;
- $5,595 to Habilitation Information Vocation & Education; and
- $3,951.39 to the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center of Bowling Green.
Rep. Robert Duvall, R-Bowling Green, spoke to the impact of local nonprofit work.
"Leadership means love, leadership means loving your neighbor, and that is what you do each and every day," he said. "You're making a difference in the lives of those people you touch one person at a time."
State Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, said that he understands funding is the "lifeblood" of nonprofits, and made these awards a priority when working on the budget.
Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, said that Tuesday's awards were investments that would pay future dividends.
"And not just investments in the community and our infrastructure, but investments in the people here in our community," he said. "The investments in the nonprofits will make a difference in countless lives throughout the next year and years to come."