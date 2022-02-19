Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $5,688,379 to Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Hart, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell and Wayne counties to provide cleaner drinking water and improve sewer and wastewater systems.
He appeared Friday at Scottsville City Hall, where he gave checks to local leaders and elected officials from Allen and Monroe counties.
Allen County was awarded more than $780,000, and Monroe County was given $391,132 as part of the Cleaner Water Program. Monroe County also received a check from the Transportation Cabinet for $241,555 to improve road infrastructure.
“Today is a good day,” Beshear said. “And after the last couple of years, we deserve some really good days. Today is also about investment in our communities. We are thrilled to be in Scottsville, especially with exciting news on infrastructure. It’s one of those things that’s good for every single family.
“Working together, we are building a better Kentucky with improved, resilient infrastructure that supports our residents and meets the needs of our growing economy,” he said. “Every Kentuckian has the right to expect access to clean drinking water. Clean drinking water is a basic human right.”
Beshear said the clean water program was done “the right way” through bipartisanship from Democrats and Republicans at the state level.
He also complimented county governments, which determine how to use their funding.
“For once, Frankfort wasn’t telling you what to do,” Beshear said. “It was about setting aside money where counties could identify their most important programs, and trusting our communities to come to agreements between county judges and mayors. Within one year of that program being out, we have agreements on programs through all 120 counties throughout Kentucky.”
Among Allen County’s funding was a grant for the city of Scottsville for $679,000 to fund installation of new sewer lines to serve the new 100-acre Allen Springs Industrial Park. The Allen County Water District was given $103,816 to fund a water line extension project at W Old State Road to boost reliability in the area.
“We would like to thank Gov. Beshear for his generosity,” Scottsville Mayor David Burch said. “This is a validation of one of the final pieces of the puzzle to make this park possible. It will help bring jobs, opportunity and growth to our community.”
Allen County Judge-Executive Dennis Harper said the community was “excited” about the new projects.
“We would also like to thank our legislators, Rep. Shawn McPherson, Sen. David Givens and Sen. Max Wise. We really do appreciate the governor working together with them to benefit our communities.”
For Monroe County, $268,132 was awarded to the Monroe County Water District to rehabilitate six tanks in the distribution system, and $123,000 was granted to repaint/upgrade an existing water tank at Fountain Run Water District No. 1.
The check from the Transportation Cabinet was for $241,555 to resurface portions of Cedar Hill Road and Noel Myatt Road in the county.
“He has a great office staff. They are busy, but they always call us back within 15 or 20 minutes,” Monroe County Judge-Executive Mitchell Page said. “We appreciate everything you (Beshear) have done for us.”
More than $1.6 million will be provided to the Glasgow Water and Sewer Commission to complete phase five of a six-phase project to construct a transmission line from the water treatment plant at Barren River Lake to the site of a proposed water tank on the west side of the city on Grandview Avenue.
A news release from the governor’s office said the project will construct about 12,500 feet of water line from the intersection of U.S. 31E and Pritchardsville Road to the beginning of phase six, near Old Cavalry Drive.
The Green River Valley Water District in Hart County will receive $403,307 to install new water lines along Nelson, Moss, Glen Lily and Howard Scott roads, which will provide clean, potable water to 10 unserved households.
Also, the Green River Valley Water District in Metcalfe County will receive $123,289 to install about 7,200 feet of water line and three pump stations to provide service to five unserved households and support future residents along Node Road.