Acting on a recommendation from Kentucky's Secretary of State, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon that primary elections will be moved from May 19 to June 23 in order to contain the state's coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams sent a letter to Beshear requesting that he issue an executive order to postpone the primary, special and local option elections for 35 days, as provided under state law.
As on Monday afternoon, Beshear announced he will be asking the state's child care centers to close by the end of business day on Friday.
"I know it's hard," Beshear said, adding there will be certain exceptions, including for health care workers that Beshear called Kentucky's frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
In announcing new guidance limiting mass gatherings at funeral homes, Beshear also addressed the passing of Ronnie Ellis, an award-winning Kentucky journalist.
"We are saddened at that loss," calling Ellis a "good person" and a "great reporter."
Earlier Monday, Beshear announced Kentucky's first death connected to the coronavirus, a 66-year-old Bourbon County man.
The man had other health conditions, but his death was counted as a coronavirus death, Beshear said Monday in Frankfort. He offered his sympathy to the man’s family and friends.
“There were numerous factors that led to this point,” the governor said. “The coronavirus was only a factor. But what it means is that it’s very important that we all do our patriotic duty as we move forward to model the type of behavior that we need.”
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 22, according to an update issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, and a total of 317 people have been tested for the virus statewide. The confirmed cases are in Jefferson, Nelson, Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison, Clark and Montgomery counties.
In a Monday afternoon news conference, Beshear said Kentuckians should prepare to see a spike in cases.
In his latest step to try to minimize spread of the virus, Beshear also said Monday he is ordering all bars and restaurant dine-in services in the state to close. The order does not apply to carryout and food delivery services, which can continue, he said.
He acknowledged that the closures will hurt businesses.
“We're going to do everything we can to help with the financial impact," he said. “It's not lost on me that most of these are small businesses. ... But we have to take the steps to make sure that we are protecting our people, and this is a necessary one."
Beshear also ordered the state Capitol in Frankfort to close to non-essential personnel, starting Tuesday.
“I am a person who ran on these doors being open for everyone all the time," the governor said. “We're dealing with something that we could have never anticipated. And at the end, my obligation is to keep people safe as we move forward."
Also as of Monday morning, there are still no confirmed coronavirus cases in the Barren River region, but what remains unclear is how many people in the area have actually been tested for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19.
While there are no officially confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Warren and surrounding counties, it is difficult to know how to interpret that fact considering information on the frequency of local testing is murky. Barren River District Health Department Director Matthew Hunt wrote in an email Friday that local health departments are not doing specimen collection. That’s being handled by hospitals and some primary care centers, which then send what they collect either to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Division of Laboratory Services or to commercial labs for testing.
“We do not have labs locally that have the ability to test for COVID-19, which is why testing is either done at the state level or sent through commercial labs,” Hunt wrote. “However, specimen collection is happening on the local level for residents who are deemed necessary by epidemiologic investigation to be tested for COVID-19.”
If someone thinks they’ve possibly been exposed to COVID-19, or if they have symptoms consistent with the virus, Hunt said they should call their medical provider for guidance or call the local or state health department for information. A state-level COVID-19 Hotline is available at 1-800-722-5725.
Layne Blackwell, an epidemiologist with the Barren River District Health Department, wrote in an email to the Daily News that “we have had no positive COVID-19 tests in the Barren River region.” However, Blackwell also wrote that “no residents in the Barren River region have been tested for COVID-19 through the state public health lab.”
People are now able to get testing through commercial labs, Blackwell explained, but those are reported differently and public health departments are not required to be consulted before commercial testing.
“That is at the doctor’s discretion,” Blackwell wrote.
The Daily News reached out to representatives of Bowling Green hospitals for comment about testing of area residents. Responding to questions about the level of coronavirus testing through Med Center Health, spokeswoman Glynda Chu confirmed that some people have been tested, but none has tested positive. She did not say exactly how many tests of local patients have been conducted.
Chu also sent the Daily News the following statement from Med Center Health Executive Vice President Ron Sowell:
“Access to testing has not been an issue at Med Center Health. We have not experienced any difficulty in testing any patient who met the criteria for testing after a medical screening and was identified as a Person Under Investigation (PUI).”
Patients are screened by personnel asking questions about recent travel and symptoms.
The Daily News also received the following statement from TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital spokeswoman Andria McGregor:
“To date, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has not had any confirmed cases of COVID 19. TriStar Greenview is following the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) guidelines on criteria for testing. We are taking proactive steps to protect patients, staff and the community including regular communications with local and state public health officials, reinforcing infection prevention policies, and implementing new screening protocols at all hospital entrances as a proactive measure to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. In addition, we are working in collaboration with Med Center Health and the Bowling Green COVID-19 Workgroup to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 for our community.”
Almost two months have passed since the first U.S. case of coronavirus was announced, but the federal government is failing to account for what could be thousands of cases because of ongoing problems with testing, The Associated Press reported Thursday.
Public health labs have had to deal with delays in getting testing kits, and the stumbles have continued, leading scientists to believe that the virus has footholds in more places than government officials say, the AP reported.
“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, said Thursday. “That is a failing. It is a failing, let’s admit it.”
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
