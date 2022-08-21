It’s time once again for southcentral Kentuckians to pick the “Best of Bowling Green.”
The Daily News’ annual reader’s choice awards kicked off Aug. 15 with the nomination round. Through Aug. 29, nominations for area businesses can be submitted by visiting the Bowling Green Daily News’ website at www.bgdaily news.com and clicking on the Best of Bowling Green 2022 banner.
Readers may vote each day during both rounds, once per email address.
At the end of the nomination round, the top five businesses in each category advance to the voting round Sept 12-26.
In this round, each category will have a winner determined by receiving the most votes. That business is awarded the “Best” designation, while the other four businesses in the category are named favorites.
Not only will businesses be winners this year, one voter will receive a family prize package including four tickets to Holiday World, a Bowling Green Hot Rods game and Beech Bend.
Readers will be entered by voting in at least 25 categories, and the winner will be notified Aug. 30.
The winners will be announced in the annual Best of Bowling Green print issue in the Daily News and on www.bgdailynews.com on Nov. 7.
Now in its 22nd year, Best of Bowling Green continues to grow each year.
Last year almost 234,000 votes were cast, and in the first 12 hours Best of Bowling Green 2022, 7,000 votes were cast, promising an even higher number of final votes this year.
“Best of Bowling Green offers a chance for local residents to celebrate local business and show their appreciation for all they provide to our community, while the business community appreciates the recognition from their clients and customers,” Daily News Advertising Manager Andrea Dennis said.