Who's the best?
From car dealerships to restaurants to medical professionals, it's always fun to debate that question. Starting Wednesday, you'll have your chance to not only debate but weigh in with your votes on just who does provide the best products and services in Bowling Green.
For more than two decades, the Daily News has sponsored the Best of Bowling Green program that gives residents a chance to vote on their favorites and gives businesses the opportunity to be recognized.
The annual popularity contest – which begins Wednesday with a nomination period that continues through Aug. 21 – has itself become quite popular. Daily News Local Sales Manager Andrea Dennis said local residents cast more than 104,000 online votes for their favorites last year.
"It's a lot of fun," Dennis said. "Advertisers love it because they get some recognition from customers."
Best of Bowling Green has grown in popularity since its beginning, and Dennis says the growth should continue this year with some incentives built in for voters.
During the nomination period, people who vote by going to the bgdailynews.com website can be registered to win tickets to September's Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest by voting in at least 25 of the 115 total categories.
The top five in each category from the nomination period will advance to the voting round in which the winners are determined. The voting round will last from Sept. 11 to Oct. 3, and those who vote in at least 25 categories in that round are registered to win tickets to Holiday World.
Such incentives should only beef up what many local businesses already see as a great way to get recognition.
"Most of the feedback you get in business is negative," said Debbie Diamond, human resources and marketing director for Graves Gilbert Clinic. "But with Best of Bowling Green, you get positive feedback. It gives people the opportunity to vote for and recognize what they've been happy with."
The winners in this year's Best of Bowling Green program will be announced in a special section the Daily News will publish Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.