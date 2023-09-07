Bestselling author coming to Bowling Green By the Daily News Ann Marie Dotson Author email Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Warren County Public Library will present "An Evening with New York Times Bestselling Author, J.A. Jance" at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Knicely Conference Center.Jance will discuss her literary journey, creative process and her latest literary endeavors. An interactive Q&A will immediately follow the presentation and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase books, get them signed and take photos. For free tickets, visit www.warrenpl.org/events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ann Marie Dotson Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsMichael Dillon ChamblissWKU announces free pregame concert before Oct. 24 home gameKaylee Jo YoungDeedsPolice: Logan man dies from gunshot wound after struggle with ex-wifeUnSeen BG tours return through Oct. 31Business accelerator gets final push thanks to new visionBG man indicted in motorcycle club shootingThomas Joseph Bohuski Images Videos National News Kaiser to pay $49 million to California for illegally dumping private medical records, medical waste From piñata to postage stamp, US celebrates centuries-old Hispanic tradition Severe heat, heavy storms hit New England; fallen tree kills camper in Vermont Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court Wisconsin sawmill agrees to pay $191K to federal regulators after 16-year-old boy killed on the job POLITICAL NEWS Trump lawyers move 'insurrection' clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows Prospects for more legalized gambling in North Carolina remain uncertain Former Democratic minority leader Skaff resigns from West Virginia House Nancy Pelosi says she'll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83 Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView