Bestselling author Eric Litwin visits Russellville Independent Schools

RUSSELLVILLE – When New York Times best-selling author Eric Litwin was teaching third grade, he noticed something starkly absent from the way students were learning to read.
“The reason I became a writer is because I was becoming more and more aware that learning to read required a great deal of interactivity and engagement and joy. My thought was: Let’s build those things into the books,” said Litwin, the original author of the popular “Pete the Cat” children’s book series as well as the author of “The Nuts” and “Groovy Joe.”
On Wednesday at the Logan County Extension Office, Litwin entertained Russellville Independent Schools students with ghost stories and songs he played on his acoustic guitar and harmonica. Couched within the fun and games was an important message – read a lot, and love what you read.
When it comes to reading, he said, those two elements are paramount.
“When you love what you read, when you’re more involved, it actually registers more. It soaks in more,” Litwin told a group of fourth and fifth grade students.
Litwin’s visit was made possible by the district’s Russellville READs! initiative. The birth to graduation literacy program is funded by a U.S. Department of Education grant.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Litwin was invited to put on six shows for the district’s preschool through fifth grade students, and Logan County Schools students were also invited to attend. Litwin said he performs 300 similar shows each year.
Litwin’s books have sold more than 12 million copies and have been translated into 17 languages. He approaches writing with a sense of gravity, conscious of the fact that just 35 percent of the nation’s fourth graders were proficient in reading in 2017, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
In his books, Litwin said he tries to include as many essential “ingredients” as possible, from using alliteration to promote reading fluency, to asking the reader questions or inviting them to sing along to songs that teach rhythm and rhyme.
Just like his books, Litwin’s shows aim to be interactive and participatory. At one point, he called up fifth grader Genesis Terry on stage to help students keep the rhythm as he strummed his guitar and played a bluesy beat with his harmonica.
Speaking to reporters after the show, Genesis identified herself as a fan of Litwin’s books and said she enjoyed his humor. Although many people aren’t engaged in what they read, she said, the show taught her how to be a better reader and “whenever you’re reading, how to be more engaged in a story.”
