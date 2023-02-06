Kentucky’s Office of Broadband Development is running a state-wide “Better Internet Listening Tour” to gather input from residents on high-speed internet priorities, making a stop in Bowling Green along the way.
“These conversations will bring together local leaders, community partners and advocates, business and industry, education, healthcare, agriculture, and local residents to provide input on priorities for the state plan and share what is happening in the region,” the tour’s web page reads.
Thirteen other cities besides Bowling Green appear on the schedule, including Mayfield, Morehead and Owensboro.
The tour, done in collaboration with the Education and Labor Cabinet, follows in the wake of major investments in Kentucky’s broadband infrastructure. Most recently, a large chunk of American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Funds.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced in late January that Kentucky is one of four states that will receive additional funds to bring high-speed internet to homes and businesses.
“High-speed reliable internet we know is not just the infrastructure of the future, it’s the infrastructure of the present,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a press conference Thursday. “It’s just as important right now as roads or bridges.”
According to the Treasury, Kentucky is getting $182.8 million to reach an estimated 45,000 locations. The award will be distributed through the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund, a competitive grant program that brings broadband service to areas without internet access.
This is the third round of funds coming into the Commonwealth to improve broadband infrastructure. Beshear announced a $203 million investment into broadband projects last summer reaching approximately 34,000 locations, and the second round is on the way in the form of ARPA funds.
“So the first, 34,000; the second, we’re still waiting for the bits to come back; the third, 45,000,” Beshear said.
U.S. Census Bureau data from 2017-21 shows that 83.6% of households in Kentucky had a broadband internet subscription. Approximately 89% of Warren County households had broadband access, but some of its neighboring counties – Logan, Allen and Butler – hovered around just the 75% mark.
Scott Ewalt, chief experience officer of internet provider TruConnect, said Kentucky is 93% of the way covered by wired or fixed wireless broadband.
“This wave specifically is designed for rural areas of Kentucky, it’s designed to augment existing coverage,” he said.
Internet service providers who are funded through the KBDF must participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible households up to a $30 per month discount towards internet service.
Ewalt said TruConnect is the fourth-largest ACP provider in the U.S. and encouraged the “millions of residents in Kentucky who are eligible” to take advantage of the program.
“It allows us to serve those in need where mobile connectivity makes the most sense,” Ewalt said.
The listening tour will visit Bowling Green on Feb. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at the Barren River Area Development District.