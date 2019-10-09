If Gov. Matt Bevin came to Bowling Green on Wednesday to make political points in his hotly contested race for reelection against Andy Beshear, he may have come up short.
Speaking to the Bowling Green Rotary Club, the Republican not only continued his calls for reforming the state pension system that incurred the wrath of educators last year but also hinted at the need to boost the state's tax revenue, usually not a stance that gets votes.
"Talking about pensions and addressing issues like regulations and taxes are political losers," Bevin admitted as he addressed nearly 100 Rotarians at Bowling Green Country Club. "But we have the responsibility to speak hard truths, and that's what I'll continue to do."
For Bevin, the No. 1 "hard truth" continues to be the need to reform the pension system for state employees.
"Whether I'm governor or someone else is, this issue will have to be dealt with," Bevin said. "For all intents and purposes, the system is broken."
The governor looked back to Senate Bill 151 – a bill aimed at reforming the state's public pension plans – that passed both houses of the state legislature last year, only to be declared unconstitutional on procedural grounds by the Kentucky Supreme Court following a challenge by Beshear in his role as state attorney general.
Bevin said the structural changes in SB 151 – including moving new employees from a defined-benefit plan into a 401(k)-style defined contribution plan – are needed to reform an ailing pension system that has gone from fully funded 20 years ago to about $43 billion in debt today.
"There's zero chance of saving the pension system if we don't make structural changes," Bevin said. "That's one of the reasons I ran for governor. We've been kicking this can down the road for years."
On another hot topic – funding for higher education – Bevin didn't dodge the realities faced by Western Kentucky University and other colleges that have been forced to make cuts in staffing and programs because of budget shortfalls.
"I've met with university presidents and told them they need to find out where they must invest to give their students the best bang for their buck and other things have to play second fiddle," he said. "Until we have more money, this will continue."
Addressing such issues requires an increase in tax revenue, something usually anathema to members of the GOP but an issue that Bevin said he hopes to tackle if elected to a second term.
"The only way to get the money that everyone wants is to have an increase in revenue," Bevin said. "But the question becomes: how much more are the people willing to pay for the things they want?"
Bevin said he and legislators will need to walk a fine line between coming up with an adequate amount of revenue while maintaining a "business-friendly" environment in Kentucky.
"We need comprehensive change," he said. "The 138 men and women in the General Assembly will ultimately decide what the final tax package looks like, but it needs to include changes in sales tax, income tax, the gas tax and local option sales tax. Some will move up, some will move down; but the end result will be a more modernized version of what we currently have and make us more competitive with the states around us and attract more business."
While his core message may not have scored many political points, Bevin did bring some welcome news. He began his speech to the Rotarians with the announcement that the plan to widen a portion of Beech Bend Road will be funded largely or totally through state discretionary road funds.
The governor said $252,500 is being made available for the project to widen an 1,800-foot-long stretch of Beech Bend Road from Garvin Lane to Beech Bend Park Road.
When Warren Fiscal Court approved last week advertising for design-build proposals for the widening project, Public Works Director Josh Moore estimated that the project would cost about $200,000.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, who requested the funds, said the discretionary dollars made available should pay for a widening project that will provide a third lane from Garvin Lane to the park.
The widening is needed, Moore said last week, to accommodate the large crowds that come to some of the events at Beech Bend.
"We need to provide the best service we can for these events so visitors have a good experience,” he said.
Both Moore and Wilkerson said they would eventually like to see improvements made to the entire 2.75-mile Beech Bend Road that is partly maintained by the county and partly by the city of Bowling Green.
