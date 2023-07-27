Bowling Green attorney Harlan E. Judd III is due to appear in court later this year in a criminal case in which he faces a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Judd, 49, was served with a warrant on July 10 charging him with the offense and is scheduled to appear in Warren District Court Sept. 29 for arraignment.
Judd was unable to be reached for comment.
According to a criminal complaint sworn by Detective Nick Jewell of the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Judd had supervised visitation with his son at the Family Enrichment Center on July 10.
Judd is alleged during that visitation to have shown his son photographs on his phone with a message on them pertaining to an investigation opened by the sheriff's office regarding an abuse allegation involving Judd and the juvenile.
That allegation forms the basis for an ongoing abuse/dependency/neglect action in Warren Family Court in which visitation has been ordered to occur at the family enrichment center, the complaint said.
After the visitation, the child's mother stated her son was "very upset" and wanted to speak with her in private, with the woman reporting that the child asked her if she told on his dad, according to the complaint.
"(The mother) stated (the child) saw a slide show on Harlan's phone during the visitation and one picture in the slide show stated, 'your mom told on me and I could go to prison,' " Jewell said in the complaint.
Jewell scheduled a meeting with Judd and his attorney, Christopher Davenport, at Davenport's office and was granted a search warrant authorizing the seizure of Judd's cellphone.
At the July 10 meeting, Jewell made Judd and Davenport aware of the warrant and requested that Judd relinquish his phone.
Judd told the detective that the phone was at his office and then requested a private meeting with Davenport, to which Jewell agreed, court records show.
"A few minutes later, Davenport returned and advised that Judd was gone," Jewell said in the criminal complaint. "(Jewell) requested that Davenport call Judd and tell him to relinquish the phone, to which Davenport again simply responded that Judd was gone."
Jewell then went to Judd's office and another deputy went to his house, but they were unable to make contact with anyone at either location, the complaint said.
Law enforcement obtained a second search warrant to ping the location of Judd's phone through his carrier, T-Mobile, only to learn that the phone was not responding to pings, "which could mean that the phone was turned off, or in an area without cellular service," according to the complaint.
Davenport did not respond to requests for comment.
A motion has been filed by Davenport to quash the search warrant, with Davenport arguing that an affidavit provided by Jewell with the search warrant to Judd and his attorney was not signed by the detective.
While the search warrant authorizes law enforcement to seize Judd's phone, it lists the address of Davenport's law office as the location for the search to take place, and Davenport argues that there is "no causal connection" between that address and "any alleged improper or illegal conduct."
Davenport also argues that his address and the cell phone sought by law enforcement "would include information privileged by the attorney-client privilege which should be respected and protected," according to the motion.