Barely four months after it was targeted for robbery, the German American Bank branch on Campbell Lane was robbed again Wednesday.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded just before 3 p.m. Wednesday to the bank, where they received a report that a man entered the bank and demanded money. The man implied he was armed but did not display a weapon, according to BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward.
After receiving an undisclosed sum of money, the robber left on foot in the direction of Greenwood Mall, Ward said.
Police were attempting to obtain surveillance video footage from the area.
The bank branch was the site of another robbery July 29, during which a man took money from the business after threatening to blow up the building. He left behind a package that he claimed was an explosive device but was later determined by authorities to be a decoy.
The July robbery remains unsolved.
Police are gathering information to determine whether those two robberies are related, or if Wednesday’s incident is related to any other recent robberies, Ward said.