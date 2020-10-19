In less than a year's time, the complement of assistant federal prosecutors working full-time in Bowling Green has taken on a broad caseload entailing dozens of investigations.
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman had supported the addition of a federal prosecutor's office in Bowling Green staffed with full-time attorneys.
That office, staffed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Madison Sewell and Mark Yurchisin, was dedicated in February, and Coleman said on Monday that the Bowling Green contingent has presented 30 indictments since opening and is actively coordinating several federal investigations across 20 counties in the area.
Coleman said that having a presence in Bowling Green is crucial for federal prosecutors when they work alongside state, local and federal law enforcement agencies in the area on criminal investigations.
"You're seeing an unwillingness to let jurisdictional barriers be an impediment," Coleman said during a press conference Monday attended by numerous law enforcement officials. "By having prosecutors living and working in Bowling Green for the first time, we're able to step up and be better partners."
Cases handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Bowling Green include a drug case involving a shipment of five pounds of methamphetamine, a robbery at Mammoth Cave National Park and a fraud case in which victims lost more than $300,000 to schemers claiming that the money was going to help loved ones earn their release from jail.
Coleman said cooperation between local police and federal law enforcement has helped the efforts to secure justice in those and other criminal cases.
"This is about identifying, either through sentencing options or through investigative tools, where we have the ability to come alongside our state and local law enforcement...and take an offender out for a significant amount of time," Coleman said.
Drug trafficking, violent crimes and weapons offenses, child sexual exploitation and elder fraud have comprised much of the caseload for federal prosecutors working locally.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said that cooperation with federal investigators on fraud cases has helped local investigations into financial fraud targeting elderly victims.
"These crimes have a significant impact on our community as far as victims, and these are dollars that are leaving the community and going overseas that we may not recover," Hightower said.
In February, Coleman said he was motivated to open a U.S. Attorney's office in Bowling Green in part due to growing caseloads among local prosecutors of drug trafficking crimes involving methamphetamine and synthetic opioids imported into the U.S.
Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, said he appreciated the dedication of the recently-hired assistant federal prosecutors to assisting in local drug investigations.
"We're able to take the bulk of our cases to (Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney) Chris Cohron's office, but there are certainly cases that cross borders and the penalty is much more severe in federal court, so we can get those offenders out of the community for a much longer time," Loving said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.