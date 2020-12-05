The city of Bowling Green has expanded a program aimed at helping small businesses offset costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
BG CARES was established this fall with $1.885 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Recovery Act funds given to the city, according to Brent Childers, director of the city’s Neighborhood and Community Services department.
The program, which is for businesses with 50 or fewer employees, provides funds that can be used for rent, utilities, mortgage payments or PPE purchases, Childers said.
Recently, the city eased some program restrictions to allow more local businesses to be eligible for the program.
“We have removed the restrictions on having received funding” in the form of Paycheck Protection Program grants or Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Childers said.
The maximum gross revenue cap for businesses has also been increased to $5 million annually.
Previously, companies that had gotten PPP or EIDL funding and had gross revenue in excess of $2 million were not eligible.
Childers said businesses having received PPP funds “was the No. 1 reason we were turning them down.”
“We encourage businesses that have looked at it before to look at it again and apply,” Childers said.
As of last week, the city had received a little more than 200 applications for the program, with 56 businesses having received funding.
Under the BG CARES program, employers with up to 25 employees are eligible for $2,500 grants and those with 26 to 50 employees can get $5,000.
– The application for BG CARES can be found at https://www.bgky.org/bg-cares.
