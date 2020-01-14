The shoe was on the other foot Tuesday for Alan Palmer.
Palmer, who routinely served as emcee at Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce events and announced many awards during 2019 as he served as chairman of the chamber’s Ambassadors Club, was on the receiving end of such an announcement Tuesday.
A member of the Ambassadors Club since 1996, Palmer received the chamber’s Ambassador of the Year Award on Tuesday at the chamber headquarters.
It’s an award that has meaning for Palmer, a former Bowling Green city commissioner and past member of the chamber’s board of directors.
“I’m proud to be a part of the Ambassadors organization,” he said. “We welcome new member businesses and make them feel at ease. It’s important to make that transition as easy as possible.
“I was born in Bowling Green, so anytime Bowling Green grows and prospers I feel like I’m part of it.”
Palmer was one of four winners as the chamber announced its 2019 Volunteer Awards.
Also honored were Chamber Volunteer of the Year Robin Amonett, Young Professional of the Year Ian Loos and Board Volunteer of the Year Bruce Wilkerson. It came as a surprise for most of the winners, who were joined by family members and co-workers invited to the event by chamber staff.
“This is my favorite awards event of the year,” said Ron Bunch, the chamber’s president and CEO. “We get to recognize the cream of the cream. I love seeing the family members come and surprise them. It’s a little something we can do as a chamber to honor these folks.”
Wilkerson, Bowling Green’s mayor since 2011, picked up his award just minutes after announcing he is running for reelection.
A member of the chamber board of directors since 2007, Wilkerson said the award is meaningful for him because of the role the chamber plays in strengthening the city.
“The chamber is a key to making this community stronger,” he said. “When industry comes to town and sees the involvement of the chamber, it adds a lot of credibility. In my mind, it helps grow and expand businesses.”
Amonett, an employee at Stewart Richey Construction, was surprised by co-workers and family members who showed up for the awards.
“They kept this a secret,” said Amonett, who has been a leader of the chamber’s SCK LAUNCH initiative that helps local public school students learn about career opportunities. “It kinda humbles you to know that people notice and appreciate what you do.
“Everything I do is for Bowling Green and this region. The chamber is doing great things. I’m just doing my best to move the community forward.”
Loos, an attorney with Bowling Green’s Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore law firm, was joined by co-workers and family members from Elizabethtown as he received his award for his leadership in the chamber’s Bowling Green Young Professionals group.
“Having my family members here makes this special,” said Loos, who grew up in New York but has been with Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore for five years.
The current chairman of the young professionals group, Loos said the group is an important function of the chamber.
“Its goal is to attract, retain and develop young professionals,” Loos said. “We try to attract talent to Bowling Green and keep it here. We help our members develop professionally.”
Current chamber board chairman Eric Walker, who presented the awards, said it was important to recognize outstanding volunteers.
“Every year the chamber and our community benefit from the hard work of our dedicated volunteers,” Walker said. “These volunteers go above and beyond to support the chamber and give back to the community and our chamber partners.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
