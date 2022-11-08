BG commission incumbents re-elected WES SWIETEK wswietek@bgdailynews.com Wes Swietek Author twitter Author email Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +3 +3 +3 +3 Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With 11 candidates vying for four seats and likely record spending on city commission races, the Bowling Green City Commission will remain unchanged next year after all.Incumbents Sue Parrigin, Carlos Bailey, Dana Beasley-Brown and Melinda Hill were easily the top vote getters Tuesday to earn re-election and serve on the commission alongside Mayor Todd Alcott.Stephanie Matthews was the closest challenger, but was more than 1,000 votes short of the top four. The final tally was:Parrigin, 6,442;Hill, 5,878;Beasley-Brown, 5,844;Bailey, 5,360; Stephanie Matthews, 4,357;Sandy Jones Boussard, 4,340;Joe Denning, 4,098; Johnalma Barnett, 3,378; Justin Chaffin, 3,074;Don Langley, 1,558; Nathan Morguelan, 889.Boussard, a former mayor, and Denning, a former commissioner and also a former Bowling Green mayor, were seeking to return to the non-partisan commission. – Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wes Swietek Wes Swietek is Managing Editor of the Bowling Green Daily News. Author twitter Author email Follow Wes Swietek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBGPD investigates shooting, arrests man near sceneCharges added in Cumberland Trace shooting caseBG couple faces abuse chargesBG school board candidate withdraws from electionPolice investigating fatal Sunday shootingKy. Supreme Court election pits two local candidatesPurples, Raiders, Cougars top All-SKY Large School picksJerry Dakota Whitlow-KuhlenhoelterWKU Folk Studies program faces potential suspensionDr. Richard Vere Graham Images Videos State News Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky Kentucky candidates make final pitches ahead of election Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash National News AP News Summary at 11:10 p.m. EST Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings Trump's sway looms in Ohio's closely watched US House races POLITICAL NEWS Republican Dale Strong wins election to U.S. House in Alabama's 5th Congressional District Democrat Jamaal Bowman wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 16th Congressional District Democrat Jason Crow wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 6th Congressional District Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th Congressional District Republican Steve Scalise wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana's 1st Congressional District. Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView