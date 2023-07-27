Amber Jackson (left) of the American Red Cross draws Med Center Health nurse Aleia Bow’s (right) blood during the first day of the Medical Center at Bowling Green’s series of blood drives and fundraising activities in support of Bowling Green Police Officer Matt Davis at the WKU Health Sciences Complex on Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023. The next two blood drives will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m., both at the WKU Health Sciences Complex located at 700 First Avenue. Along with the blood drive, the Med Center will be selling t-shirts for $10 with all the proceeds benefitting the Matt Davis Fund as Davis recovers from being critically injured during a shooting at America’s Car-Mart off of Russellville Road on July 6. The Local Lemon lemonade truck will also be at the last two blood drive dates, donating a portion of its sales to the Matt Davis Fund. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green community came together to support critically injured officer Matt Davis on Wednesday afternoon. The Medical Center at Bowling Green is hosting a series of blood drives and fundraising activities in honor of the officer. The first drive was Wednesday.
“I think a lot of times when tragedy strikes a community, people want to know ‘how can I help,’ ” said Corie Martin, the executive director of marketing and public relations at Med Center Health.
On July 6, Officer Davis was shot multiple times at America’s Car-Mart off of Russellville Road and left critically injured. Since then, the community has supported Davis through fundraising such as the BBQ Fundraiser at SoKy Marketplace on July 13.
“Let’s all jump in this together, to support him and just lift him up and his family. Get the community to come out and do something if they’re wanting find a way to get involved,” Martin said.
Along with the blood drive, the Med Center will be selling T-shirts for $10 with all the proceeds benefitting the Matt Davis Fund. The Local Lemon lemonade truck will be at the last two blood drive dates. A portion of its sales will be donated to the Matt Davis Fund as well.
“Her (The Local Lemon owner) husband is a Bowling Green police officer that used to be partners with Officer Davis,” Martin said.
According to the BGPD Facebook page, Officer Davis has received his first session of physical therapy and is scheduled for more in the near future. He is in good spirits and appreciative of all the cards, prayers and acts of kindness that have been shown during this time. He has a positive outlook on his recovery.