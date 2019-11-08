A Bowling Green man was arrested Friday after a couple reported waking to find him inside their bedroom.
According to an arrest citation, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Belgium Court after a man reported that he and his wife were awakened by someone standing at the end of their bed.
The man said he grabbed the intruder, later identified as Jimmy Lee Bivens, 27, of Bowling Green, pushed him out of the bedroom, took him to the floor and held him until law enforcement arrived.
The residents told deputies that they did not know Bivens and he appeared to have wandered through their residence and been in the bedroom of their 4-year-old child before entering the parents’ room.
Bivens was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, menacing and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.