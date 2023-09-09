Citing pretrial publicity and prejudicial treatment, a Bowling Green resident accused of traveling to Syria to join ISIS has asked to have his criminal trial moved from Bowling Green to Minnesota.
Mirsad Ramic, 33, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of providing material support and resources to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from a designated terrorist organization.
Federal prosecutors allege that Ramic boarded a plane in 2014 that traveled from the U.S. to Turkey and then crossed over into Syria, where he is said to have joined ISIS and trained with the group, which is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Department of State.
Ramic's case is currently set for a jury trial to begin Jan. 9 in U.S. district Court in Bowling Green, but a motion filed Monday by his attorney, federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf, argues that pretrial publicity has tainted the potential jury pool, which comprises 18 counties in southcentral Kentucky.
"From the time of his initial appearance herein, defendant has been the subject of prejudicial publicity, news articles and editorial comment in the area from which the jury will be drawn," Wendelsdorf said in his motion, going on to say that reports have set forth allegations from federal prosecutors containing evidence unlikely to be admitted at trial. "The United States has painted defendant in open court as a 'trained and seasoned jihadist who poses a threat to the community.' This hyperbole will not be supported at trial, but has been roundly shared and circulated in the community from which the jury will be selected, prejudicing defendant's right to a fair trial."
Wendelsdorf asks in his motion for a change of venue for Ramic's trial, requesting that the district court in Bowling Green consider moving the trial to federal court in Minneapolis "because of their extensive experience with these cases," along with the existence of a diversion option that Ramic would seek in his case.
Ramic, who is being held in Grayson County Detention Center, argues that a "pervasive bias against him has been evident from the start" of his detention, which began in 2021, when he was brought to Kentucky from Turkey to face the criminal charges against him here.
That has led to mistreatment in jail affecting his phone privileges, opportunities for recreation and the amount of food he is provided, while also causing the denial of other privileges afforded to other inmates, according to Wendelsdorf's motion.
"Jail personnel, male and female, routinely bang on his door to harass him and refer to him as 'that terrorist' without accountability or even monitoring by jail staff," Wendelsdorf said in his motion.
Wendelsdorf did not return a message seeking comment.
The federal court in Minneapolis was the venue for the prosecution of nine men who were arrested in 2014 on charges that they conspired to travel to Syria to join ISIS and commit murder overseas.
Three of the men were convicted at a jury trial in 2016, while the other six pleaded guilty.
The judge who presided over the cases launched a program for the men who pleaded guilty ahead of their sentencing that looked to identify the factors that radicalized them and assessed the risks they posed.
Federal court records set out a narrative that Ramic joined ISIS in 2014 after surreptitiously crossing over into Syria from neighboring Turkey, abandoned the group the following year and returned to Turkey, where he was arrested and charged by Turkish authorities with being a member of an armed terrorist organization.
Ramic was convicted and sentenced to seven years and six months in prison and released in 2021.
Wendelsdorf has said in prior court filings that Turkey denied an extradition request from U.S. authorities, which led to American officials performing an illegal rendition to bring Ramic to Kentucky to face criminal charges here.
Federal prosecutors counter that Turkish officials deported Ramic, clearing the way for his legal transfer to the U.S.