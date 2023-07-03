A Bowling Green resident accused of materially supporting the designated foreign terrorist organization ISIS has claimed in a recent court filing that he is being selectively prosecuted because of his religion and ethnicity.
Mirsad Ramic, 33, is under indictment in U.S. District Court on charges of providing material support and resources to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Ramic is alleged in court documents to have flown from the U.S. to Turkey in 2014 and crossed the border into Syria in order to join the ISIS.
In 2015, Ramic returned to Turkey, where he was prosecuted by Turkish authorities on terror-related charges and incarcerated, before being brought to the U.S. in 2021 to answer to criminal charges here.
Ramic has filed multiple challenges to his indictment, and the most recent filing entered last week alleges that he is being unconstitutionally selectively prosecuted because of his Muslim faith and Bosnian ethnicity.
Federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf, who represents Ramic, filed a motion at Ramic's direction to dismiss the case and request an evidentiary hearing and discovery evidence from the government in an effort to prove allegations of selective prosecution.
"Prosecuting (Ramic), a Muslim of Bosnian ethnicity, for material support of a foreign terrorist organization while similarly situated non-Muslims are not prosecuted for material support of foreign terrorist organizations constitutes a denial of equal protection and due process," Wendelsdorf said in his filing.
Wendelsdorf compares Ramic's case to the criminal case of Andrew Brunson, a U.S.-born citizen and evangelical Christian pastor of a Turkish church who was arrested in Turkey in 2016 and prosecuted by Turkish authorities on allegations that he supported the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is designated in Turkey, the U.S. and other countries as a foreign terrorist organization.
Brunson was held in custody pending trial, where he was convicted and sentenced to time served.
American government officials and legal observers criticized Brunson's prosecution.
Brunson was released in 2018 and returned to the U.S., where Wendelsdorf notes in his filing that he was not prosecuted or charged in American courts with supporting a foreign terrorist organization.
Wendelsdorf said in his motion that his research indicated that out of 68 groups currently designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S. Department of State, 62 are Muslim and Wendelsdorf could find no records of prosecutions for materially supporting the other six non-Muslim groups.
"All prosecutions ... of which counsel is aware appear to only be against defendants supporting Muslim foreign terrorist organizations," Wendelsdorf said in his motion. "In short, the only foreign terrorism the United States chooses to act against is of one religion - Muslim. Persons who materially support Muslim foreign terrorist organizations are prosecuted. Persons who materially support non-Muslim foreign terrorist organizations are not."
Ramic requests an evidentiary hearing in which he would be entitled to receive evidence from the government supporting his selective prosecution claim.
The motion asks the court to order the production of Department of Justice records, statistics and practices regarding criminal prosecutions for supporting designated foreign terrorist organizations.
Ramic has a separate motion to dismiss pending in federal court in which he argues that he was "forcibly kidnapped" by American authorities from Turkey to be brought to the U.S. for prosecution without being properly extradited through the Turkish court system.
Federal prosecutors have asked for an extension of the deadline to formally respond to that motion.
Ramic has also gone before the court to have the case dismissed on the grounds that his prosecution violates his Constitutional protection against double jeopardy, filing a motion that was overruled in May by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.
Ramic's case is set to go to trial in January.