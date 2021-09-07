A Bowling Green man charged in the deaths of two women is scheduled to face a jury trial next year.
Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada, 39, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with two counts of murder.
Flores-Jarada is accused of killing Deloris Hampton-Stacker, 62, and Karen L. Burks, 53, whose bodies were found Dec. 11, 2018, inside Burks’ residence at 2108 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 2.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron has filed notice of intent to seek life without parole or life with no chance at parole for 25 years for Flores-Jarada.
The case was set for a Feb. 8 jury trial at a previous hearing, and the attorneys involved confirmed Tuesday that the trial date remained in place.
Flores-Jarada’s court-appointed attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said he has been unable to make much progress in preparing a defense.
Speaking through an interpreter, Flores-Jarada has said in previous hearings that he has been unable to view discovery evidence in his case without the help of a translator and on Tuesday he mentioned having difficulty reaching Rhorer by phone.
Current restrictions at the Warren County Regional Jail in light of a recent COVID-19 outbreak prevent attorneys from making in-person visits with jailed clients.
“He does not want me representing him,” Rhorer said in court Tuesday of Flores-Jarada. “There’s only so much we can accomplish in that situation.”
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise told Flores-Jarada that he had three options going forward regarding his working relationship with Rhorer: to hire an attorney, represent himself or attempt to cooperate with Rhorer.
“I have no basis on which to order the Department of Public Advocacy to give you another attorney,” Grise said. “Your not liking Mr. Rhorer for whatever reason is not a sufficient basis (to remove him from the case). It’s in your best interest to cooperate with Mr. Rhorer to prepare your case for trial.”
Flores-Jarada was indicted in early 2020 by a Warren County grand jury on the murder counts.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the deaths of Hampton-Stacker and Burks.
City police received a call Dec. 11, 2018, regarding unknown trouble at Burks’ apartment.
When BGPD officers arrived, they were met by a woman who reported that someone was lying against the back door of the apartment and appeared to be surrounded by blood, according to city police records.
Police attempted to enter through the unlocked back door, but the weight of the body against the door prevented officers from fully opening it.
Officers went to the front door and found it locked and with blood on the handle, according to police records.
Police forced entry into the apartment and found Burks’ body against the back door and Hampton-Stacker’s body in the living room, covered in blood.
