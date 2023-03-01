After a recent finding on competency to stand trial, attorneys are pressing forward with negotiations in a double murder case against a man accused of killing his grandparents.
Joshua Lee Wright, 22, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference updating the status of his criminal case.
Wright is accused of killing Larry Howell, 63, and Deborah Howell, 63, whose bodies were found Nov. 3, 2020, at their residence on H.E. Johnson Road in Alvaton.
Wright was indicted on two counts of murder and one count each of first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner said in court Monday that attorneys are anticipating the start of plea negotiations in light of the court’s finding in November that Wright was competent to assist in his own defense at trial.
Wright had been evaluated by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and a competency hearing was held late last year to establish whether he was capable of standing trial.
Bumgarner said that, following that hearing, she has been communicating with surviving relatives of the Howells and attorney James Rhorer of the Department of Public Advocacy, who is leading Wright’s defense team.
“I think (Rhorer) was trying to get to a point where, now that we know that Mr. Wright has been found competent, we can engage in hopefully fruitful plea negotiations,” Bumgarner said.
Public defender Alyson McDavitt, who is also representing Wright, requested that Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines set another pretrial conference in the case.
“We’ve started plea negotiations and I think we might be able to reach an agreement,” McDavitt said.
Hines ordered Wright to return to court May 15.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated the two deaths.
According to court records, Howell’s daughter called law enforcement to conduct a welfare check at their residence, and another relative had gone to the house and found it unsecured, with dinner in the oven.
That relative reported finding Larry Howell’s body in the garage, and deputies later found Deborah Howell’s body on the back porch, wrapped in a blanket.
An indictment said that both Howells had been stabbed with a knife.
A 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck belonging to Larry Howell was missing from the residence, and law enforcement learned Wright had also lived at the residence and was not there, records show.
Family members told investigators that Wright was schizophrenic and not taking his medication and was not allowed to use the truck, according to an affidavit filed by WCSO Detective Evan Cook.
Detectives would later learn that Wright had been at a friend’s trailer in Franklin on the night the bodies were found and had asked for a pair of pants he could change into, court records show.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the trailer and seized a pair of pants with bloodstains on them, according to an affidavit filed by Cook.
Wright was located by deputies on the front porch of a residence on Woodburn Allen Springs Road, and the missing truck was found behind the residence.
According to an arrest citation, Wright had blood on his socks and T-shirt when he was found by deputies.