The trial of a man charged in connection with two overdose deaths resumes Wednesday.
Tracy Boyd, 53, of Bowling Green, is on trial in Warren Circuit court on two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.
Prosecutors are seeking to hold Boyd responsible for the deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov. 22, 2019, in his Parkhurst Drive apartment, while Dobring, 38, was found dead two days later in Louisville.
The trial's second week will begin with more prosecution witnesses anticipated to be called.
Friday afternoon, the jury heard from Scott Bernauer, a co-defendant in the case who claimed to have been involved in a conspiracy with Boyd.
Bernauer has pleaded to a count of reckless homicide by complicity and a count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and awaits sentencing.
Bernauer said he lived in 2019 with his brother in a unit at Phenix Place Apartments on Old Morgantown Road.
Bernauer said he was a neighbor to Robert Cage at the apartment complex, and met Boyd that summer through Cage, Boyd's uncle.
During that time, Bernauer also met at Cage's apartment another co-defendant, Stephanie Silvano, who awaits sentencing on charges of reckless homicide and three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Boyd would send Bernauer on various minor errands, all while Bernauer was using methamphetamine in an attempt to deal with withdrawal symptoms of opioids, he said Friday.
Errands typically involved things like getting food, but Bernauer said that he "delivered packages" to Silvano a handful of times leading up to November, 2019.
The packages would be "weighed out" in Cage's apartment and ready for Bernauer to pick up, he said, and after handing off the packages to Silvano in exchange for money, he would bring the money back to Boyd, according to Bernauer.
While handling the packages, Bernauer said he never looked in them to see what they contained.
Bernauer described his dynamic with Boyd as "not an equal partnership" and said he was threatened with violence. He also witnessed Cage and others use drugs in the apartment, though never saw Boyd use anything other than marijuana.
While at the apartment, Bernauer said he saw a "lot of repeat customers" who came to buy drugs, but did not see Boyd weigh the packages himself, typically acting as a lookout.
"He wanted to make sure I was always sitting outside the apartment watching out for cops," Bernauer said.
Bernauer said that Boyd was suspicious of working directly with Silvano after she was arrested on trafficking charges in the summer of 2019.
"(Boyd) didn't feel comfortable dealing with her directly because she had been arrested and was 'hot', or considered looked at by police," Bernauer said.
During questioning from Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Turner, Bernauer testified that Boyd asked him to hold a gun in his brother's apartment.
Bernauer said he ran a package to Silvano on Nov. 22, 2019, the day Kinkade died. He said he gave money to Boyd early that evening.
Cross-examined by Boyd's attorney, Alan Simpson, Bernauer acknowledged his guilty plea in the case and said the plea agreement recommended a six-year sentence.
Asked whether he was hopeful about receiving probation instead of prison, Bernauer said he was "realistic."
Bernauer said again that he did not look inside the packages he picked up at Cage's apartment to deliver to Silvano, and said while the money went back to Boyd, he did not feel as though he was part of a criminal organization.
He also said he never looked at the denominations of the money he said he brought back to Boyd.
Bernauer said the packages for Silvano were in small paper bags and he did not consider Boyd to be his employer.
Louisville PD detective testifies about death investigation
Detective Jeremy McGill of the Louisville Metro Police Department testified Friday afternoon about investigating Dobring's death.
McGill said Dobring's body was found in a bedroom, holding an empty syringe. Suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple white pills, one blue pill, suspected heroin and paraphernalia were found in the room as well.
Kentucky State Police Lab analysis of the substance collected as suspected heroin revealed the drug to be meth, according to prior testimony.
The scene appeared undisturbed when McGill responded, he said.
McGill said police did not collect the used syringe because it did not appear to contain any illegal drugs.
He also testified that investigations of overdose deaths in the city had been previously worked by homicide detectives, but were transferred to patrol officers in order to reduce workload among detectives.
Questioned by Simpson, McGill said that it was not part of his duties to determine a source of the drugs that contributed to Dobring's death, and saw no need to collect Dobring's phone as part of the investigation.
"There wasn't anything to solve, on my part," McGill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.