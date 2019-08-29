Fresh from the success they achieved in reaching the Little League World Series, the Bowling Green East 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars rolled up in style Wednesday to a welcome-home celebration at Kereiakes Park.
With the siren of a police escort wailing and young fans gathered around, the Great Lakes Regional champions stepped out of a limousine to bask in the glow of their newfound fame.
“It felt like we were like child celebrities for like a week,” said Chaze Huff, who pitches and plays first base.
Before signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans, the team received special recognition from coaches Matt Idlett and Jef Goodnight, team manager Rick Kelley and several city and county government officials. A proclamation was read to honor the team and each player received a certificate and shook hands with Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.
Standing before the gathered crowd, Idlett thanked the team for “taking us on the ride of a lifetime.”
“We as coaches were absolutely blessed to jump on the shirttails of these kids,” he said, also extending his thanks to the team’s supporters in the community.
Speaking directly to the team’s younger fans present, Idlett praised the boys on the team as role models.
“Look at these kids. These are the kids that you want to emulate. These are as good as it gets,” he said.
Goodnight shared Idlett’s gratitude.
“I can’t say thank you enough for all that you’ve done for me and my family,” he said.
He urged players to treasure the experience, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“You’ve seen the lowest of lows and you ended on the highest of highs. So be proud of that. That’s something that you get to tell your grandkids and your children and everybody else that comes in contact with you ‘Hey, I was one of the best 16 teams in the world.’ ”
Goodnight also spoke for his late son, Mason, who he said was most at home on the ballfields at Kereiakes Park. Mason played with the group until he died from bacterial meningitis in 2017 at the age of 10. As the team advanced through the tournament, it played in Mason’s memory, proudly displaying his No. 11 jersey in the dugout.
For BG East’s William Alexander, telling Mason’s story on a national stage helped keep the team grounded.
“It felt good because we always knew that he was in our heads,” he said. “We could always remember him” and keep a clear head on the field, William said.
