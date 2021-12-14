Emergency personnel and first responders help clear debris and search for survivors in the neighborhood off Creekwood Avenue after an EF-3 tornado tore through Bowling Green in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A Bowling Green family that lost five family members – including two infant daughters – to a tornado that decimated their neighborhood and home on Moss Creek Avenue on Saturday has been left with nothing.
The Besic family members who were killed include Alisa Besic, an adult female; Selmir Besic, a juvenile male; Elma Besic, a juvenile female, and Samantha Besic and Alma Besic, both infant females, according to Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby.
Albert Mbanfu, executive director of the International Center of Kentucky, said many of his clients live in the Creekwood area behind Henry F. Moss Middle School.
“It’s devastating” for the refugee and immigrant community, Mbanfu said. “So many are in shelters right now.”
Kelli Lester, an attorney with Morgan and Morgan who has represented the family in the past for an injury claim, has been working directly with the family.
On Tuesday, Lester put out a call for help on her Facebook page, asking for donations of gift cards and groceries and for volunteers to help her sort clothing donations for eight surviving children at their new temporary home.
Lester wrote a few hours later that no additional volunteers were needed at the time, but that people could drop off any gift card donations at the Morgan and Morgan office at 360 East Eighth Avenue in Stadium Park Plaza building on the fourth floor.
“Yesterday was really hard,” Lester told the Daily News in between fielding phone calls on behalf of the family.
Lester said Western Kentucky University provided the family with a home to use “free of charge,” adding the family would likely still be homeless without that support.
“They want to be all together to take care of one another,” Lester said.
Lester also said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower was able to help supply the family with a place to stay, thanking him for his support.
Hightower said he was able to help “shelter them, get them some bedding, get them some food,” but largely credited the community for its outpouring of support when he spoke to the Daily News.
Hightower said the family’s basic needs are currently met.
“We appreciate and love this community for that (support),” Hightower said.
“There will be a lot of hills and valleys for sure” on the way to recovery for the family, Hightower said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
Correction
A previous version of this article incorrectly identified Terry Duncan as being related to the Besic family, which lost five family members during Saturday's storms. Duncan is related to the Brown family, which lost seven members. The inaccurate reference has been removed from this report.
