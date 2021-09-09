A Bowling Green father and son were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a methamphetamine-dealing conspiracy.
Charles Denson, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to time served, while his son, Jacob Denson, 21, was given a 10-year sentence.
Both men pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to possess meth with the intent to distribute and distribution of meth.
The charges resulted from an investigation by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, which received information in 2018 about a group working together to deal meth locally, court records said.
Charles and Jacob Denson were identified as participants, along with Carl Gene Jones and Roney Davison.
Drug task force agents participated in three controlled purchases of meth during October 2018 involving a total of 276.8 grams, or about 9.76 ounces.
Agents later obtained search warrants for two Johnson Drive addresses and seized cash and additional drugs, according to court records.
A federal grand jury returned indictments against the four men in 2019, and they have all pleaded guilty.
Davison and Jones, who is related to both Denson men, await sentencing.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers sentenced Charles Denson to time served after hearing from Denson's attorney, Kevin Goff, who argued that Denson had a nominal role in the conspiracy and lacked any criminal history prior to his indictment.
Addressing the court, Denson said he would try to avoid getting into trouble in the future.
"I've spent a lot of time trying to keep a steady job and do the right thing," said Denson, who has spent close to two years in the Warren County Regional Jail while his case was pending.
According to court records, Charles Denson's role involved transporting about an ounce of meth to Davison's residence on one occasion.
He will be released to a halfway house for three months and will be on supervised release for a period of time afterward.
Jacob Denson received a 10-year sentence based in part on a prior criminal history that includes state drug charges.
While free on bond in this case, he was arrested in 2019 with Jones and Sarah Miller after a police pursuit that began on Interstate 65 and ended on Louisville Road.
According to federal court records, police searched the car, which Miller drove, and found about 14 grams of pot and two handguns.
A witness later contacted police to report having seen an item thrown from the vehicle while it was being pursued on Glasgow Road. Law enforcement came to the site and recovered a bag containing about 140 grams of meth and digital scales, according to court records.
Jacob Denson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession of marijuana and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
His co-defendants pleaded guilty as well and await sentencing.